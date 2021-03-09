Automotive Lightweight Material Market Analysis Reveals Key Drivers, Top Vendors Profile, Industry Size & Growth Trends through 2028

Automotive Lightweight Material Market business report contains company profile, product specifications, production value, market shares and contact information of manufacturers or companies. Key players are taking actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive analysis in the industry which is mentioned in the report. This market report comprehensively analyzes the potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various corners. It also conducts wide-ranging study about different market segments and regions. The Automotive Lightweight Material market document also determines emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Automotive lightweight material market will registergrowth rate of 7.20% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.Increasing trend of vehicle electrification is expected to enhance the market growth.

Increasing strength and shelf life of the product is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as strict emission & fuel economy regulations, increasing government initiatives for weight reduction, growing demand for fuel efficiency & reduction in harmful chemicals and growing prevalence for lightweight vehicles are expected to accelerate the automotive lightweight material market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

High material cost, maintenance of lightweight material and price sensitive nature of the material is expected to hamper market growth.

Automotive Lightweight Material Market Overview

The Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. For getting a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, the Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market report showcases various factors that drive the economy worldwide. Moreover, the companies will get to know the market landscape for the next decade 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Automotive Lightweight Material market are BASF SE, Covestro AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., ArcelorMittal, thyssenkrupp AG.,

Automotive Lightweight Material Market: Scope of the Report

Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market, By Material (Metal, Composite, Plastic, Elastomer), Application (Body in White, Chassis and Suspension, Powertrain, Closures, Interiors, Others), Component (Frame, Wheel, Bumper & Fender, Engine & Exhaust, Transmission, Doors, Hood & Trunk Lid, Seats, Instrument Panel, Fuel Tank), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Electric Truck, Electric Bus), Material Type (Metal, Composite, Plastic, Elastomers), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel,Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The 2020 Annual Automotive Lightweight Material Market offers:

100+ charts exploring and analysing the Automotive Lightweight Material market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

10+ profiles of top Automotive Lightweight Material producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

Automotive Lightweight Material Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Key questions answered through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns and technological advancements in the Automotive Lightweight Material Market?

• Which factors are influencing the Automotive Lightweight Material Market over the forecast period?

• What are the global challenges, threats and risks in the Automotive Lightweight Material Market?

• Which factors are propelling and restraining the Automotive Lightweight Material Market?

• What are the demanding global regions of the Automotive Lightweight Material Market?

• What will be the global market size over the coming future?

• What are the different effective business strategies followed by global companies?

Automotive Lightweight Material Market: Competitive Landscape

Automotive lightweight material market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to automotive lightweight material market. Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies: Novelis, Alcoa Corporation, Owens Corning, Stratasys Ltd., United States Steel, Trinseo, Aleris Corporation., POSCO, SGL Carbon, LANXESS, Borealis AG, AK Steel Corporation., among other domestic and global players.

Table of Content: Automotive Lightweight Material market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Queries Resolved In This Report:

Which will be the specialties at which Automotive Lightweight Material Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set nearness? Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own Automotive Lightweight Material economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside? Which will be the Automotive Lightweight Material application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the global Automotive Lightweight Material market opportunity? How Automotive Lightweight Material Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

Automotive Lightweight Material Market Country Level Analysis

Automotive lightweight material market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by material, application, component, vehicle type, electric and hybrid vehicle type and material type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the automotive lightweight material market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the automotive lightweight material market while Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing demand for lightweight materials and increasing manufacturers in the region.

Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market Scope and Market Size

Automotive lightweight material market is segmented onthe basis of material, application, component, vehicle type, electric and hybrid vehicle type and material type. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material, the automotive lightweight material market is segmented into metal, composite, plastic and elastomers. Metal segment of the market is segmented into high strength steel, advanced high strength steel, aluminium and magnesium & titanium. Composite segment of the market is segmented into carbon fiber reinforced polymers, glass fiber reinforced polymer, natural fiber reinforced polymer and other composite. Plastic segment of the market is divided into PC, ABS, PA, PU and others. Elastomers segment is divided into EPDM, NR, SBR and others.

Component segment is divided into frame, wheel, bumper & fender, engine & exhaust, transmission, doors, hood & trunk lid, seats, instrument panel and fuel tank.

Based on application, the automotive lightweight material market is segmented into body in white, chassis and suspension, powertrain, closures, interiors and others.

The vehicle type segment of the automotive lightweight material market is bifurcated into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle.

The electric and hybrid vehicle type segment is bifurcated into battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, electric truck and electric bus.

Material type segment of the automotive lightweight material market is divided into metal, composite, plastic and elastomers.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size of the market and the growth rate for the forecast period? 2020- 2027?

Which key driving forces will keep create more opportunities for the Automotive Lightweight Material market in years to come?

Which are the most prominent players operating in the Automotive Lightweight Material market? What have been their winning strategies so far?

Which trends from the yesteryears or the future are likely to shape the progress of the Automotive Lightweight Material market across different regions?

What are the threats and challenges that can act like a barrier and restrict the development of the Automotive Lightweight Material market?

What are the future opportunities for prominent market players?

