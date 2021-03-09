Fraud Detection and Prevention Market  Analysis Reveals Key Drivers, Top Vendors Profile, Industry Size & Growth Trends through 2028

Fraud Detection and Prevention market research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to existing scenario and the future prospects by considering all industry aspects of industry. Not to mention, to do well and outperform in this competitive market place, market research report plays very central role by offering important and consequential market insights for the business. With a full devotion and commitment, Fraud Detection and Prevention market report has been presented with the best realistic service and recommendations which can be trusted confidently.

Fraud detection and prevention market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on fraud detection and prevention market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Fraud detection and prevention systems are software applications that provide analytical solutions for detecting fraud within an organization and preventing it. To detect potential inaccuracies, these programs are used to analyze data from a large variety of data sources.

Rising revenue losses due to frauds, increase in the frequency and growing use of electronic transactions are the factors driving the growth of the fraud detection and prevention market. Unavailability of skilled security professionals to deal with fraudulent activities and lack of integration are the factors restraining the fraud detection and prevention market.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Overview

The Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. For getting a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market report showcases various factors that drive the economy worldwide. Moreover, the companies will get to know the market landscape for the next decade 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Fraud Detection and Prevention market are Amazon Web Services Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco System Inc., F-Secure, Fortinet Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc., WinMagic Inc. and Trend Micro Incorporated among other

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: Scope of the Report

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, By Component (Solutions and Services), Application Area (Identity Theft, Payment Fraud, Money Laundering and Others), Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail, Telecommunication, Government/Public Sector, Healthcare, Real Estate, Energy and Power, Manufacturing and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: Competitive Landscape

Fraud detection and prevention market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to fraud detection and prevention market. Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies: Microsoft Corporation, Bloombase, Symantec, Intel Security, EMC Corporation,

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Scope and Market Size

Fraud detection and prevention market is segmented on the basis of component, application area, deployment mode, organization size and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into solution and services. Based on solution, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into fraud analytics, authentication, governance, risk and compliance, and others. Fraud analytics is sub-segmented into predictive analytics, descriptive analytics, social media analytics and big data analytics. Authentication is sub-segmented into single-factor authentication, multi-factor authentication, and risk-based authentication. Based on service, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services are sub-segmented into consulting services training and education, support and maintenance.

Based on application areas, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into identity theft, payment fraud, money laundering and others.

Based on deployment mode, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

Based on organization size, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into small and medium-based enterprise and large enterprise.

Based on vertical, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance, retail, telecommunication, government, healthcare, real estate, energy and power, manufacturing and others.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Country Level Analysis

Fraud detection and prevention market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, component, application area, deployment mode, organization size and vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the fraud detection and prevention market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific is dominating the fraud detection and prevention market because of the growth in penetration of internet and increase in usage of mobile data for various applications such as social media and mobile banking.

