Global Genotyping Market 2019| Key Development To Be Observed Industry States And Outlook Across By 2026

Global genotyping market is set to witness a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the technological advancements, increasing cases of diseases like cancer, diabetes and alzheimer’s.

Market Drivers

Rising cases of genetic diseases, such as alzheimer’s, parkinson’s, hemophilia, thalassemia and turner syndrome are enhancing the market growth

Technological developments in DNA sequencing boosts the growth of the market

Deteriorating prices of DNA sequencing are accelerating the market growth in the forecast period

Growing importance of genotyping in drug development will also propel the market growth

Segmentation: Global Genotyping Market

By Product & Service

Reagents & Kits

Genotyping Services

Instruments Analyzers Sequencers & Amplifiers

Bioinformatics Services Software



By Technology

Microarrays

Capillary Electrophoresis Amplified Fragment Length Polymorphism Restricted Fragment Length Polymorphism Single-stranded Conformation Polymorphism

Sequencing Next-Generation Sequencing Pyrosequencing Sanger Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Real-time PCR Digital PCR

Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization-Time of Flight (Maldi-Tof) Mass Spectrometry

Others Technologies

By Application

Pharmacogenomics

Diagnostics & Personalized Medicine

Animal Genetics

Agricultural Biotechnology

Others

Competitive Analysis:

Global genotyping market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of genotyping for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global genotyping market are Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Bioline, Qiagen, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric, Sequenom, Fluidigm, Biogeniq Inc., Envigo, Helix, LGC Biosearch Technologies, Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, Eurofins Genomics, Biofortuna Limited, Agena Bioscience, Inc., BioTechniques, Precision Biomarker Resources, Inc., TrimGen Corporation, 23andMe, Inc., Xcelris Genomics, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. and BioTek Instruments, Inc. among others.

