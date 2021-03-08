Global Autotransfusion Systems Market 2019 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Demand, Growth, Technology Trends, Key Findings And Forecasts By 2026

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Autotransfusion Systems Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Autotransfusion systems are a type of medical devices that are responsible for the collection and processing of the patient’s blood during a particular surgical procedure, helping reduce the need for any blood transfusion from an external donor. This device is designed in a sophisticated operational design so as to provide the required supply of autologous blood during a variety of device applications

Market Drivers

High number of applicable surgical procedures carried out globally is expected to propel the growth of the market

Various functional and operational benefits associated with autotransfusion system is expected to drive the growth of this market

Lack in the availability of blood donors and donated blood volume globally can act as a market driver

High volume of transplantation-based procedures occurring globally; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Autotransfusion Systems Market

By Type

Products Devices On Pump Transfusion Device Off Pump Transfusion Device Application Intraoperative Autotransfusion Systems Postoperative Autotransfusion Systems Dual-Mode Autotransfusion Systems Consumables

Accessories

By Application

Cardiac Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Organ Transplantation

Trauma Procedures

Others Obstetrics & Gynecological Neurological Urological Procedures



Competitive Analysis:

Global autotransfusion systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of autotransfusion systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global autotransfusion systems market are BD; Beijing Zhongke; Braile Biomédica; Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA; Gen World Medical Devices; Haemonetics Corporation; LivaNova PLC; Medtronic; SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG; Teleflex Incorporated; Zimmer Biomet; Advancis Surgical; B. Braun Melsungen AG among others.

