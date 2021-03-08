Global Breath Analyzers Market 2020 Industry Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Opportunities And Overview 2020 – 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Breath Analyzers Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Breath analyzers are the devices which are used to analyze the concentration of alcohol in the blood. It is done through oral fluid sample or through a breath sample. Breath analyzers are regarded as the most efficient and most widely used devices for detection of drugs, alcohol, asthma and tuberculosis detection. It is widely used by law enforcement agencies and government to improve the road safety. It is also used in the hospitals for detection of various diseases.

Market Drivers

The stringent laws prevailing for alcohol testing is driving the market growth

The rising alcohol abuse is fueling the market growth

The various government initiatives for alcohol testing is propelling the market growth

The surging approvals and quality certifications from approval bodies is driving the market growth

The surging incidents of accidents globally due to alcohol consumption is fueling the market growth

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global breath analyzers market are Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lifeloc Technologies Inc., Quest Products, Inc., BACtrack, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Intoximeters, Alcolizer Pty Ltd., Breathalyzers, Akers Biosciences, Inc., Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp, Bedfont Scientific Ltd., PAS Systems International Alcohol Sensor Systems, CMI Inc., MD Diagnostics Ltd – The Breath Test Experts, FAN GmbH, Newline Interactive Inc., Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation, Mangal Security Products, Electronic Sensor Technology, INTECH Group, RTP Company and Amrutha Technologies among others.

