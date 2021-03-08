Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Players, Segmentation, Application And Forecast By 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Global Cord stem cell banking market is estimated to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 22.4%. The increasing number of parents storing their child’s cord blood, acceptance of stem cell therapeutics, high applicability of stem cells are key driver to the market.

Segmentation: Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market

By Storage Type

Public

Private storage

By Product Type

Cord Blood

Cord Blood & Cord Tissue

By Service Type

Collection & Transportation

Processing

Analysis

Storage

By Indication

Cerebral palsy

Thalassemia

Autism

Type 1 Diabetes

Anemia

Leukemia

Others

By Source

Umbilical Cord Blood

Bone Marrow

Peripheral Blood Stem

Menstrual Blood

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

