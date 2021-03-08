Global Clinical Trials Market Analytical Overview, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Clinical Trials Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Clinical trials market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 69.94 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 5.15% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing demand of clinical trials in emerging companies will help in driving the growth of the clinical trials market.

Global Clinical Trials Market Scope and Market Size

Clinical trials market is segmented on the basis of phase, indication, design and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on phase, the clinical trials market is segmented into phase I, phase II, phase III and phase IV

On the basis of indication, the clinical trials market is segmented into autoimmune/inflammation, pain management, oncology, CNS condition, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular and others

Based on design, the clinical trials market is segmented into interventional, treatment studies, observational studies and expanded access

Clinical trials market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospital, laboratories and clinics.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the clinical trials market report are Clinipace, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Eli Lilly and Company, ICON Plc., Novo Nordisk, Parexel International Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, IQVIA, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Alcami Corporation, Accell Clinical Research LLC, Chiltern International Limited, Congenix LLP, Covance Inc., Ecron Acunova Ltd, Eurotrials, Medpace, Pharmanet Development Group, PRA International, SIRO Clinpharm Private Limited among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

