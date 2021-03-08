Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Psychedelic Drugs Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Psychedelic drugs are the category of therapeutic pharmaceuticals that are responsible for instigating psychedelic expressions in the patient consuming these drugs with the help of serotonin receptor agonism. This subsequently results in a number of changes in the visual and auditory functions of the consumer. This alteration of bodily function is also combined with changes in the consciousness causing a change of mindset amongst the patients. A majority of the drugs produced for these functioning include being developed from LSD, ecstasy, ketamine amongst various others.

Product approvals along with establishing specialized research centers:

In September 2019, The Johns Hopkins University announced the launch of “Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research”, with the center responsible for testing the efficacy and effectiveness of using psychedelic compounds of different variants for the treatment of mental health problems. The center is the first established throughout the United States and was funded through approximately USD 17 million in donations. The center will also provide information and knowledge for students training them in the field of psychedelic science.

In March 2019, U.S. FDA announced that they had approved “Spravato (esketamine)” nasal spray in combination with oral antidepressant helping rectify depression in adults that have not been treated with other therapeutic methods. Although, the nasal spray would be available through restricted distribution system while being under a “Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)”. The drug developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc is the first U.S. FDA approval of esketamine for any indication.

Segmentation: Global Psychedelic Drugs Market

By Application

Major Depressive Disorder

Resistant depression

Panic disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Opiate Addiction

Others

By Drugs

Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)

3,4-Methyl​Enedioxy​Methamphetamine (Ecstasy)

Phencyclidine

Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)

Ketamine

Ayahuasca

Salvia

Psilocybin

Others

Competitive Analysis:

Global psychedelic drugs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global psychedelic drugs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global psychedelic drugs market are COMPASS, The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. , Merck & Co., Inc, Alkermes, ALLERGAN, H. Lundbeck A/S among others.

