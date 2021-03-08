Automotive DC-DC Converters Market 2021-2027 Set For a Booming First Quarter | Leading Players – BorgWarner, Denso Corporation, Valeo, Vicor Corporation

Latest added Automotive DC-DC Converters Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are BorgWarner Inc., Denso Corporation, Valeo, Vicor Corporation, TDK-Lambda Corporation. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

The global automotive DC-DC converters market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 339 million in 2020 to USD 1,432 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 33.4% during the forecast period. Automotive DC-DC converters are devices that transform input DC that has a range of voltages into regulated DC with a stable output voltage. These converters are designed to operate at high switching frequencies to reduce the size of output capacitors and inductors to save the onboard space of power equipment. Electronic component manufacturers require advanced and miniaturized DC-DC converters for use in their electronic devices to reduce the overall space occupied by device circuits as well as improve their performance. This has also led to the development of technologically advanced DC-DC converters to cater to the power supply requirements of various automotive vehicles such as battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles, among others. The growing adoption of energy-efficient electric vehicles to curb GHG emissions from the automotive industry; the requirement of improved safety, fuel efficiency, and advanced driver assistance systems; and the growing demand for safety and connectivity features in passenger vehicles are driving the demand for DC-DC converters across the automotive industry.

COVID-19 impact on the Automotive DC-DC Converters Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the globally integrated automotive industry. Symptoms include a disruption in Chinese parts exports, large-scale manufacturing interruptions across Europe, and the closure of assembly plants in the US. This is placing intense pressure on an industry already coping with a downshift in global demand and likely leading to increased merger & acquisition activity. According to industry experts, automotive sales are most likely to decrease 14-22% among the Chinese, US, and European markets in 2020. The automotive industry in the US continued to remain fragile in the month of August and September, while China automotive sales continue their fast recovery.

Vehicle shipments reached close to 2.2 million units in August, up 11.6% on a YoY basis. The easing of lockdowns in many countries of Europe coupled with stimulus packages to support economic revival seems to have started benefitting the region’s automotive industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many changes in car-buyer behavior and attitude. Digital services and features are being readily accepted by people as a way to stay connected, trackable, and safe. Increasing penetration of in-vehicle screens will lead to the easy integration of many of these digital features. Thus, the rise in technology trends of digitalization in vehicles, connectivity, and advanced safety features will drive the demand for DC-DC converters.

AUTOMOTIVE DC-DC CONVERTERS MARKET ECOSYSTEM

Prominent companies that provide automotive DC-DC converters, private and medium enterprises, joint ventures, distributors/suppliers/retailers, and end customers (OEMs and MROs) are the key stakeholders in the automotive DC-DC converters market ecosystem. Investors, funders, academic researchers, distributors, service providers, and automotive regulating authorities serve as the major influencers in the automotive DC-DC converters market.

The passenger vehicle segment is estimated to lead the automotive DC-DC converters market in 2020

Based on vehicle type, the automotive DC-DC converters market is segmented into a commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment of the automotive DC-DC converters market is accounted for the largest share during the forecast period. Car manufacturers such as Tesla, Honda, Hyundai, and Ford, among others, are manufacturing passenger electric vehicles in order to combat GHG emissions from the automotive industry. Also, government initiatives in the form of tax exemptions on using electric vehicles are increasing the demand from consumers to opt for environment-friendly vehicles for private and shared mobility purposes, in turn, driving the demand for passenger vehicles.

Key Market Players

Major players operating in the automotive DC-DC converters market include BorgWarner Inc. (US), Denso Corporation (Japan), Valeo (France), Vicor Corporation (US), TDK-Lambda Corporation (Japan), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Continental AG (Germany), Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), among others. These key players offer various products and services in order to cater the increasing demand of electrification of vehicles in automotive industry.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

By Product Type

Isolated

Non-isolated

By Propulsion Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

By Voltage and Power

Input Voltage

Output Voltage

Output Power

By Geography

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Recent Developments

In October 2020, BorgWarner Inc. completed the acquisition of Delphi Technologies. This acquisition was expected to strengthen BorgWarner’s electronics and power electronics products, capabilities, and scale.

In September 2020, Vicor Corporation entered into a global distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics. Inc. This agreement will help the company expand in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa to fullfill customer demand for smaller and more efficient solutions for power-delivery networks.

In July 2020, Denso Corporation established Global R&D Tokyo, Haneda, as a new base for R&D on automated driving and related technologies.

In January 2020, Valeo launched its autonomous, electric delivery droid, developed in partnership with Meituan Dianping, China’s leading e-commerce platform for services.

In January 2020, Delta Electronics and GKN Automotive collaborated to enable the rapid acceleration of next-generation integrated 3-in-1 eDrive systems of power classes from 80kW to 155kW.

In March 2019, TDK-Lambda Corporation introduced its smallest DC-DC converter µPOL power solutions with a dimension of 3.3*3.3*1.5mm. It is a compact and highest power density point of load solution for various applications.

