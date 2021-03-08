POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market 2021: Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2021-2027) | Ticona, Dupont, Polyplastics

“

The report titled Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global POM（Polyoxymethylene） market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global POM（Polyoxymethylene） market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global POM（Polyoxymethylene） market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global POM（Polyoxymethylene） market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The POM（Polyoxymethylene） report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the POM（Polyoxymethylene） report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global POM（Polyoxymethylene） market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global POM（Polyoxymethylene） market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global POM（Polyoxymethylene） market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global POM（Polyoxymethylene） market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global POM（Polyoxymethylene） market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Ticona, Dupont, Polyplastics, KEP, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics, BASF, Asahi Kasei, Kolon industries, LG Chem, Formosa Plastis, Yunnan Yuntianhua, PTM Engineering Plastics (Nantong), Shanghai Bluestar POM, China Bluechemical, Shenhua Group, Henan Energy And Chemical Industry Group, Tianjin Bohua Yongli Chemical Indusry, Yankuang Group

Market Segmentation by Product: POM-H

POM-C



Market Segmentation by Application: Consumer Items

Automotive Industry

Construction Industry

Machinery Manufacturing

Others



The POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global POM（Polyoxymethylene） market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global POM（Polyoxymethylene） market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the POM（Polyoxymethylene） market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in POM（Polyoxymethylene） industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global POM（Polyoxymethylene） market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global POM（Polyoxymethylene） market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global POM（Polyoxymethylene） market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 POM（Polyoxymethylene） Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 POM-H

1.2.3 POM-C

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Consumer Items

1.3.3 Automotive Industry

1.3.4 Construction Industry

1.3.5 Machinery Manufacturing

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Production by Region

2.3.1 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 POM（Polyoxymethylene） Industry Trends

2.4.2 POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Drivers

2.4.3 POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Challenges

2.4.4 POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Restraints

3 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales

3.1 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top POM（Polyoxymethylene） Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top POM（Polyoxymethylene） Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top POM（Polyoxymethylene） Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top POM（Polyoxymethylene） Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top POM（Polyoxymethylene） Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top POM（Polyoxymethylene） Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top POM（Polyoxymethylene） Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top POM（Polyoxymethylene） Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales in 2020

4.3 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top POM（Polyoxymethylene） Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top POM（Polyoxymethylene） Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Price by Type

5.3.1 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Price by Application

6.3.1 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global POM（Polyoxymethylene） Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa POM（Polyoxymethylene） Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa POM（Polyoxymethylene） Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ticona

12.1.1 Ticona Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ticona Overview

12.1.3 Ticona POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Ticona POM（Polyoxymethylene） Products and Services

12.1.5 Ticona POM（Polyoxymethylene） SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Ticona Recent Developments

12.2 Dupont

12.2.1 Dupont Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dupont Overview

12.2.3 Dupont POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dupont POM（Polyoxymethylene） Products and Services

12.2.5 Dupont POM（Polyoxymethylene） SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Dupont Recent Developments

12.3 Polyplastics

12.3.1 Polyplastics Corporation Information

12.3.2 Polyplastics Overview

12.3.3 Polyplastics POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Polyplastics POM（Polyoxymethylene） Products and Services

12.3.5 Polyplastics POM（Polyoxymethylene） SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Polyplastics Recent Developments

12.4 KEP

12.4.1 KEP Corporation Information

12.4.2 KEP Overview

12.4.3 KEP POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 KEP POM（Polyoxymethylene） Products and Services

12.4.5 KEP POM（Polyoxymethylene） SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 KEP Recent Developments

12.5 Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics

12.5.1 Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Overview

12.5.3 Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics POM（Polyoxymethylene） Products and Services

12.5.5 Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics POM（Polyoxymethylene） SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Recent Developments

12.6 BASF

12.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.6.2 BASF Overview

12.6.3 BASF POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 BASF POM（Polyoxymethylene） Products and Services

12.6.5 BASF POM（Polyoxymethylene） SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.7 Asahi Kasei

12.7.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

12.7.2 Asahi Kasei Overview

12.7.3 Asahi Kasei POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Asahi Kasei POM（Polyoxymethylene） Products and Services

12.7.5 Asahi Kasei POM（Polyoxymethylene） SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments

12.8 Kolon industries

12.8.1 Kolon industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kolon industries Overview

12.8.3 Kolon industries POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Kolon industries POM（Polyoxymethylene） Products and Services

12.8.5 Kolon industries POM（Polyoxymethylene） SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Kolon industries Recent Developments

12.9 LG Chem

12.9.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.9.2 LG Chem Overview

12.9.3 LG Chem POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 LG Chem POM（Polyoxymethylene） Products and Services

12.9.5 LG Chem POM（Polyoxymethylene） SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 LG Chem Recent Developments

12.10 Formosa Plastis

12.10.1 Formosa Plastis Corporation Information

12.10.2 Formosa Plastis Overview

12.10.3 Formosa Plastis POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Formosa Plastis POM（Polyoxymethylene） Products and Services

12.10.5 Formosa Plastis POM（Polyoxymethylene） SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Formosa Plastis Recent Developments

12.11 Yunnan Yuntianhua

12.11.1 Yunnan Yuntianhua Corporation Information

12.11.2 Yunnan Yuntianhua Overview

12.11.3 Yunnan Yuntianhua POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Yunnan Yuntianhua POM（Polyoxymethylene） Products and Services

12.11.5 Yunnan Yuntianhua Recent Developments

12.12 PTM Engineering Plastics (Nantong)

12.12.1 PTM Engineering Plastics (Nantong) Corporation Information

12.12.2 PTM Engineering Plastics (Nantong) Overview

12.12.3 PTM Engineering Plastics (Nantong) POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 PTM Engineering Plastics (Nantong) POM（Polyoxymethylene） Products and Services

12.12.5 PTM Engineering Plastics (Nantong) Recent Developments

12.13 Shanghai Bluestar POM

12.13.1 Shanghai Bluestar POM Corporation Information

12.13.2 Shanghai Bluestar POM Overview

12.13.3 Shanghai Bluestar POM POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Shanghai Bluestar POM POM（Polyoxymethylene） Products and Services

12.13.5 Shanghai Bluestar POM Recent Developments

12.14 China Bluechemical

12.14.1 China Bluechemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 China Bluechemical Overview

12.14.3 China Bluechemical POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 China Bluechemical POM（Polyoxymethylene） Products and Services

12.14.5 China Bluechemical Recent Developments

12.15 Shenhua Group

12.15.1 Shenhua Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shenhua Group Overview

12.15.3 Shenhua Group POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shenhua Group POM（Polyoxymethylene） Products and Services

12.15.5 Shenhua Group Recent Developments

12.16 Henan Energy And Chemical Industry Group

12.16.1 Henan Energy And Chemical Industry Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 Henan Energy And Chemical Industry Group Overview

12.16.3 Henan Energy And Chemical Industry Group POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Henan Energy And Chemical Industry Group POM（Polyoxymethylene） Products and Services

12.16.5 Henan Energy And Chemical Industry Group Recent Developments

12.17 Tianjin Bohua Yongli Chemical Indusry

12.17.1 Tianjin Bohua Yongli Chemical Indusry Corporation Information

12.17.2 Tianjin Bohua Yongli Chemical Indusry Overview

12.17.3 Tianjin Bohua Yongli Chemical Indusry POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Tianjin Bohua Yongli Chemical Indusry POM（Polyoxymethylene） Products and Services

12.17.5 Tianjin Bohua Yongli Chemical Indusry Recent Developments

12.18 Yankuang Group

12.18.1 Yankuang Group Corporation Information

12.18.2 Yankuang Group Overview

12.18.3 Yankuang Group POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Yankuang Group POM（Polyoxymethylene） Products and Services

12.18.5 Yankuang Group Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 POM（Polyoxymethylene） Value Chain Analysis

13.2 POM（Polyoxymethylene） Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 POM（Polyoxymethylene） Production Mode & Process

13.4 POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 POM（Polyoxymethylene） Sales Channels

13.4.2 POM（Polyoxymethylene） Distributors

13.5 POM（Polyoxymethylene） Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”