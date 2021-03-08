Global Ready Meals Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Foodservice volumes will be badly affected in 2020, as a result of restaurant and cafés closures as a measure against COVID-19. This is markedly changing the behaviour of Portuguese consumers, who are moving towards takeaway and home-delivery purchases. Although these channels were already growing before the pandemic, consumption generally mostly took place at weekends, particularly when there was the option for free or cheap delivery. In 2020 social isolation is encouraging consumers to make us…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952375-ready-meals-in-portugal

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/stress-management-market-2021-industry-trends-size-growth-insight-share-emerging-technologies-share-competitive-regional-and-global-industry-forecast-to-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-shower-stretcher-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rubber-dispersion-mixer-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/purinergic-receptor-purinoceptor-antagonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Ready Meals in Portugal

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased home consumption encourages ready meals producers to expand their offerings

E-commerce prepared salads help consumers to stay healthy while in lockdown

Stockpiling allows shelf stables ready meals to grow

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthy ready meals to capitalise on growing demand for both nutrition and convenience

Consumers to diversify their tastes in prepared salads

Ready meals producers to introduce healthier brands to stay competitive

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105