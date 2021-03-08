Global Automotive HVAC Market Report with Study

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Automotive HVAC Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Automotive HVAC Market valued approximately USD 14.03 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Heating, ventilation and Air-conditioning (HVAC) system in a vehicle is used for controlling the internal temperature of the vehicle cabin. It provides purified air to the vehicle cabin, ensuring thermal comfort to driver and passengers. It also offers various benefits such as air temperature control, inspect the moisture content in the air, better temperature variability, eliminates excessive humidity from the circulating air, safer drive, more comfortable driving experience and it can be accessed remotely. These benefits are also driving the growth of automotive HVAC market across the globe.

Global Automotive HVAC Market is continuously growing across the world. The major driving factor of global Automotive HVAC market are rising use of vehicles and growing safety concern. In addition, rising disposable income and increasing acceptance of geothermal pumps and use of environment saving refrigerants are boosting the market growth of Automotive HVAC. The factors restraining global Automotive HVAC market are high maintenance expenses and shift in preference towards eco-friendly solutions. Moreover, increasing government regulation to develop energy efficient and low emission solutions are also adversely affecting the market growth.

Key areas considered for regional analysis of global digital money transfer market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of key automobile manufacturers, large scale production of vehicles and increasing vehicle demand in developing nations such as India, South Korea and China. (Fact). Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Automotive HVAC market. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising disposable income and improving macroeconomic & production capacity.

The major market player included in this report are:

Mahle Behr GmbH

Calsonic Kansei Co.

Air International Thermal Systems (AITS)

Denso Co.

DelStar Technologies

Valeo SA

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Delphi Automotive Plc

The objective of the study is to define market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values in the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

?Automatic

?Manual

By Vehicle:

?Passenger Cars

?Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

?Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs))

By Regions:

?North America

oU.S.

oCanada

?Europe

oUK

oGermany

?Asia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

?Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

?Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015, 2016

Base year 2017

Forecast period 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Automotive HVAC Market in Market Study:

?Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

?Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

?Venture capitalists

?Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

?Third-party knowledge providers

?Investment bankers

?Investors

