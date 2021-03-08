Global Processed Fruit and Vegetables Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

COVID-19 has a positive impact on processed fruit and vegetables in 2020, which is particularly noticeable in shelf stable and frozen categories. This is partly due to stockpiling, as consumers purchased exaggerated quantities of shelf stable products at the start of the lockdown, for fears of food shortages and the fact they were visiting supermarkets less frequently. Sales stabilised from the first week of April, following the surge in stockpiling, although it is expected the COVID-19 situatio…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Portugal

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Processed fruit and vegetables benefits from an uptick in stockpiling and home-cooking, due to COVID-19 lockdowns

Growth in processed vegetables driven by growing trend for flexitarian diets

Private label players hold the strongest shares, as named brands try to compete with heightened advertising and clean label positioning

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Processed fruit and vegetables to see stiff competition from fresh variants, with highest growth expected in frozen options

Foodservice channels continue to face severe challenges with slow recovery expected

Heightened price competition expected, as major brands ramp up their advertising to put themselves front-of-mind

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

……Continuned

