Optical Brighteners Market Outlook 2027: Growth Opportunities, Future Scope, Business Trends, Global Demand by Archroma, BASF SE, Clariant AG

Optical brighteners are chemical compounds that absorb light in the electromagnetic spectrum; with the help of fluorescence, they re-emit light in the blue region. They are added to improve the appearance of paper and fabric by the whitening effect. Optical brighteners are mostly used in laundry detergents to enhance clothes ‘ appearance. Also, they are used in high brightness papers and cosmetics. Few modern eye and face powders contain optical brightener microspheres, which help brighten dark areas of the skin.

Market Players:

BASF SE

3 V Incorporation

Archroma

Aron Universal

Brilliant Colors Inc.

Clariant AG

Huntsman Corporation

Keystone Aniline Corporation

RPM International Corp

The Fong Min International Company Limited

Market Segmentation:

The global optical brighteners market is segmented on the basis of application and end user.

On the basis of application, the global optical brighteners market is divided into paper, detergents & soaps, fabrics, synthetics & plastics and others.

On the basis of application, the global optical brighteners market is divided into consumer products, security & safety, textiles & apparel, packaging, and others.

