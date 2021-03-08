Global Grocery Retailers in Mexico Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2016

In 2015, Organización Soriana SAB de CV closed an agreement with Controladora Comercial Mexicana SAB de CV to purchase part of the latter company’s retail division, although it was not until 2016 that the deal took effect and the stores acquired by Organización Soriana started to be operated by their new owner. The agreement included the provision that Organización Soriana acquire all of the outlets in the Bodega Comercial Mexicana discounters chain and some 80% of the outlets in the Comercial M…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858834-grocery-retailers-in-mexico

Euromonitor International’s Grocery Retailers in Mexico report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-water-pump-gasket-market-2021-global-industry-manufacturers-outlook-share-growth-and-forecast-2027-2021-01-20

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cold-chain-storage-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-22

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Grocery Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/veterinary-telemedicine-platform-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-28

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/home-wi-fi-router-industry-production-and-demand-competition-news-and-trends-forecasts-to-2025-2021-01-29

Table of Contents

GROCERY RETAILERS IN MEXICO

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Traditional Vs Modern

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Channel Data

Table 1 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 6 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 7 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 8 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 9 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016

Table 10 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 12 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021

Table 13 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 14 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021

Femsa Comercio SA De Cv in Retailing (mexico)

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Private Label

Summary 1 FEMSA Comercio SA de CV: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 FEMSA Comercio SA de CV: Competitive Position 2016

Organización Soriana Sab De Cv in Retailing (mexico)

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 3 Organización Soriana SAB de CV: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 4 Organización Soriana SAB de CV: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 5 Organización Soriana SAB de CV: Competitive Position 2016

Wal-mart De México Sab De Cv in Retailing (mexico)

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 6 Wal-Mart De México SAB de CV: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 7 Wal-Mart De México SAB de CV: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 8 Wal-Mart De México SAB de CV: Competitive Position 2016

Executive Summary

Retailing Industry Registers A Positive Performance During 2016

Internet Retailing, the Most Dynamic Retailing Channel in Terms of Value Growth

Both Grocery Retailers and Non-grocery Retailers Post Positive Growth

Organización Soriana Improves Its Competitive Position in Modern Grocery Retailers

Further Growth Expected in Retailing Throughout the Forecast Period

Key Trends and Developments

Stable Macroeconomic Indicators Favour the Development of the Retailing Industry

Mergers and Acquisitions Continue To Reshape the Competitive Landscape

Cross Border E-commerce, An Attractive Shopping Option for Products That Are Not Available in Mexico

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 9 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 15 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016

Table 16 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 17 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 18 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 19 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 20 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 21 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 22 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 23 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 24 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 25 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 26 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 27 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 28 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 29 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 30 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 31 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 32 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 33 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 34 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 35 Non-Grocery Specialists GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 36 Non-Grocery Specialists GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 37 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 38 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016

Table 39 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2016-2021

Table 40 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 41 Forecast Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 42 Forecast Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105