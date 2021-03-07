A New Decade Signifies A Shift In Asia’s Emerging Markets

Much of the handwringing over China and emerging markets this year has stemmed from the unfolding damage caused by the Covid-19 outbreak—but while the virus is still spreading, it’s hard to know the final cost. We can, however, make a few judgments on the effect of U.S.-China trade war on emerging markets, which were supposed to hammer Chinese exports.

It was also assumed that China-centric global supply chains would be disrupted—even partially dismantled—and that emerging markets in Asia that are part of them would be adversely affected. Yet China’s total exports in 2019 were virtually unchanged from 2018, falling by only 0.03% in dollar terms even as the trade war intensified. Chinese exports to the U.S. fell more than 8%, but China was able to almost completely compensated for that shortfall by selling more to the rest of the world. China’s exports to ASEAN grew 10% and climbed 4.5% to the EU, putting the latter on track to surpass China’s exports to the U.S. this year. China’s exports are now estimated to represent roughly 12% of total global exports, which is a greater proportion, according to CPB World Trade Monitor, than in July 2018 when the trade war started.

The pessimism over emerging Asia was unwarranted. To be sure, the ups and downs of the developed world used to drive global trade, but this paradigm is obsolete, and has been for some time. Between 2017 and 2019, the U.S.-China trade war was intensifying and growth in North America and western Europe was slowing. The strongest economy in Europe, Germany, grew by an anemic 0.6% in 2019, its weakest since 2013. Emerging Asia, meanwhile, overtook developed countries to become the primary driver of the global economy with China being the largest contributor to global GDP growth, according to World Bank data.

Yet China was only one of three emerging Asian economies among the top five contributors to growth: China contributed 35% of growth, India was third with an 18%, and Indonesia was fifth with 2.5%. By contrast, the U.S. contribution to global growth was about half China’s at 18%. The EU contributed less than India—7.9%. Between them, China, India and Indonesia accounted for 55.5%—more than half—of global GDP growth between 2017 and 2019.

Something new is happening in the global economy. The economies of North America and western Europe are still important, but they no longer dominate the global economy. Emerging Asia, and China in particular, is reaching a threshold at which its domestic markets are large enough, and its ability to mobilize investment strong enough, to drive global trade and investment, as well as global GDP. To navigate this new decade, we’ll need to better understand the ramifications of this new paradigm shaping the global economy.

https://www.sparkblue.org/content/freetv-2021-arnold-palmer-invitational-live-stream-full-free-tv-channel-2021

https://www.sparkblue.org/content/tvwatch-arnold-palmer-invitational-live-stream-2021-free-full-golf-match-2021

https://impressionsmagazine.com/advert/tv-live-arnold-palmer-invitational-live-stream-2021-watch-free-full-golf-match-2021/

https://impressionsmagazine.com/advert/tv-free-2021-arnold-palmer-invitational-live-stream-watch-full-golf-match/

https://nelha.hawaii.gov/advert/live-watch-arnold-palmer-invitational-live-stream-2021-full-golf-match/

https://nelha.hawaii.gov/advert/livearnold-palmer-invitational-live-stream-2021/