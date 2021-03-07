Alewijnse Marine awarded AMS contract for DEME’s TSHD Nile River

Alewijnse Marine has won the contract for the supply of a new alarm and monitoring system (AMS) on board the 17,000 m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Nile River, part of the fleet of maritime service provider DEME. The order follows the earlier successful PLC (programmable logic controller) refit in 2017 and SCADA control system refit in 2018 on board the vessel.

The contract includes the engineering, installation and commissioning of the new AMS hardware and software. Together these will form the system that will be collecting, monitoring and displaying sensor data, alarms and other relevant information. In addition, Alewijnse will be checking and testing all existing sensors and alarms on board.

Johan van Rikxoort, Product Manager Dredging & Offshore at Alewijnse, commented: “The current Ricom 3000 system dates back to when the Nile River was built in 1999. The new system will be much more user-friendly and efficient to operate and enables more graphical options for the display and diagnostic functions.”

Project timetable

Alewijnse will deliver a pre-configured and tested system and the Alewijnse installation team on-site will also replace the old input / output boards and workstations, together with the local operator panels located throughout the vessel. The system will be operational before the end of the year after which the Nile River will be fully optimised to carry out her worldwide dredging tasks for DEME and its clients.

Alewijnse’s contributions to the DEME fleet

Alewijnse plays a significant role in the automation and electrical installations on board of the dredging vessels operated by DEME. The company has delivered the PLC refits for a number of DEME dredging and offshore vessels and was responsible for a part of the electrical outfitting of cable-layer Living Stone.

Alewijnse has a long track-record in the provision of AMS systems to the maritime market. This latest project for the Nile River will demonstrate the potential benefits of updating dredging vessels as well as provide additional evidence that Alewijnse’s AMS and other software products are ideal for this.

Source: Alewijnse Marine

