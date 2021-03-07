CADMATIC acquires Finnish software

CADMATIC Ltd has acquired Finnish software company Kymdata Ltd. The strategic acquisition expands CADMATIC’s product portfolio and includes the entire share capital as well as IPRs to all Kymdata’s CADS software and its business agreements. The acquisition increases CADMATIC’s estimated turnover to EUR 28 million. With the addition of Kymdata’s 43 employees, CADMATIC will employ over 200 persons.

Kymdata’s CADS Electric software is the market leader in electrical and automation design in Finland and Estonia. The CADS product family also includes software modules e.g. for HVAC calculation and modeling as well as structural design. CADS products are an excellent complement to CADMATIC’s product portfolio of structural and mechanical design and information management for ships and process plants in the global market.

CADMATIC CEO Jukka Rantala (left) and Kymdata CEO Jyrki Metsola (right) shake hands on the acquisition agreement.

The acquisition supports CADMATIC’s strategic growth goals and strengthens CADMATIC’s position as a global market leader in marine and process design and information management software. It also gives CADMATIC access to significant customer relationships related to construction. Following the acquisition, CADMATIC will be able to provide design and information management software to its customers in all design disciplines as a “one-stop shop”, which will create excellent opportunities for future growth.

CADMATIC has a strong presence in global markets where CADS products are not yet active. CADS products, in turn, open new opportunities for CADMATIC with an integrated product portfolio and strongly growing automation.

The deal will also see the transfer of a significant amount of expertise in electrical, automation, instrumentation design and construction to CADMATIC.

Both companies have clear and strong product development programs for the future, and their special expertise areas complement each other well. There are virtually no overlapping product areas.

“Kymdata is a well-run, profitable and growing company. I am very pleased that we have acquired the company and its products. The acquisition is in line with CADMATIC’s growth strategy. It expands our product portfolio and position in our core business area, while providing us with excellent opportunities for future growth. The strong position of CADS products in their business areas demonstrates the competitiveness of the products. The employees of both companies are extremely motivated and I am convinced that the we will achieve great success as a strong team in the future,” says CADMATIC CEO Jukka Rantala.

“We are very happy that we have reached an agreement with CADMATIC. Kymdata and CADMATIC are very similar companies; product development oriented and utilizers of the latest technologies. We have a similar value base, including strong customer-oriented operations. We see significant synergies and growth opportunities for all our products. CADMATIC’s strong international expertise and worldwide sales network enable our CADS products to have a clear acceleration lane for internationalization,” says Kymdata CEO Jyrki Metsola.

Source: CADMATIC Ltd

