MAN ES Further Expands its Digital Cooperation Network

MAN Energy Solutions and Samsung sign strategic digitization agreement.

MAN Energy Solutions and Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. have signed a strategic cooperation agreement for the digitization of marine engines. Together the companies want to define a framework for a long term strategic cooperation in order to develop technologies and systems for the digitization of marine engines.

“Digital technologies and the business models based on these technologies will transform the maritime industry. Samsung Heavy Industries is an important part of this industry and an important business partner for us. It makes sense to bring our experts together and explore how best to work in synch with our digital value creation chain. It is our firm belief that cross industry cooperation is essential to the success of the digital transition, and we continue to take an active role in driving this with our partners”, said Brian Østergaard Sørensen, Head of R&D 2-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions.

Yong Lae Shim, Vice President of SHI Ship and Offshore Research Institute said: “We are committed to providing smartship solutions that are useful to our customers. This agreement with MAN allows us to expand the ecosystem of the SHI’s smartship SVESSEL, to further provide practically useful services to ship owners.”

Scope of agreement

The scope of the cooperation will be focusing on the following areas:

Digitization of marine engine solution data including auxiliary systems

Data collection, diagnosis and visualization in relation to marine engine solution performance

Design and technology development of an architecture system for marine engine digitization solutions including auxiliary systems

Integration between marine engine solutions – smartship platforms and engine diagnostic solutions

Testing and verification of research and development results.

MAN CEON – a digital key stone

Digital partnerships are part of MAN Energy Solutions’ digital strategy. A key stone in the strategy is the new platform MAN CEON that intelligently collects and evaluates operating and sensor data, and enables the real-time monitoring of marine or power-plant engines, turbines and compressors.

“MAN CEON is the new backbone of our developing digital-service business,” said Per Hansson, Head of Digital and Strategy at MAN Energy Solutions. “Digitization is often reduced to a technical level, but is really about providing more valuable services to our customers. Thanks to MAN CEON, we can provide our customers onshore and on-board with even more timely and insightful support in their daily operations, and optimize the availability and efficiency of their installations.”

The platform integrates data and information from MAN machinery and its operational environment, and uses intelligent analysis tools for evaluation and forecasting. The operating data of all systems and ships connected via CEON can be transmitted to customer sites as well as MAN service centers in real time. From here, MAN experts pro-actively support customers with problem solving and maintenance.

Pictured at the signing ceremony for the new agreement: (left) Bjarne Foldager – Senior Vice President, Head of Two-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions and Yong Lae Shim, Vice President of SHI Ship and Offshore Research Institute

Source: MAN Energy Solutions

https://www.sparkblue.org/event/watchlive-aew-revolution-2021-live-stream-online-full-free-tv-coverage-2021

https://www.sparkblue.org/event/free-tv-aew-revolution-2021-live-stream-online-free-tv-channel-2021

https://www.sparkblue.org/event/watch-aew-revolution-2021-live-stream-online-now-watch-full-wrestling-match

https://www.sparkblue.org/event/wrestlingtv-aew-revolution-2021-live-stream-free-fight-tv-2021

https://impressionsmagazine.com/advert/live-aew-revolution-2021-live-stream-online-start-times-how-to-watch-b-r-live-and-full-card/

https://impressionsmagazine.com/advert/free-tv-aew-revolution-2021-live-stream-online-now-full-tv-coverage-2021/

https://impressionsmagazine.com/advert/2021-aew-revolution-live-stream-predictions-card-start-time-ppv-price-date-how-to-watch-matches/

https://impressionsmagazine.com/advert/aew-revolution-2021-live-stream-reddit-free/

https://garenafreefirehack.8b.io/

https://241563.8b.io/