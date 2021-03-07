Joint industry project (jip) guidance on 0.5% sulfur marine fuel

A number of leading maritime organizations recently undertook a Joint Industry Project to provide guidance on the use of 0.5% sulfur marine fuel. The fruit of this collaboration has now been issued in the form of comprehensive advice on the subject, entitled The Supply and Use of 0.5%-Sulphur Marine Fuel.

This reviews, and provides guidance in respect of, the technical and safety implications of the new requirement for the use, from January 1, 2020, of a maximum of 0.5% sulfur fuel. It is intended to assist personnel involved in the marine fuel and shipping industries, from fuel blenders and suppliers through to end users, and addresses issues such as fuel compatibility, fuel stability, and fuel handling and storage, together with operational factors affecting safety.

Members are reminded that a broad range of bunker-related guidance material can be found on the Club’s website.

Your Managers recommend that Members take note of this information and be guided accordingly.

Source: The American Club

