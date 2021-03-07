Coffee in Kenya Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Foodservice closures are expected to lead do a drastic reduction in foodservice volume sales in 2020. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Kenya, the majority of businesses, including consumer foodservice outlets, have followed the government’s safety guidelines by closing their doors to walk-in customers.
Euromonitor International's Coffee in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
Coffee in Kenya
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Foodservice closures to hit coffee hard following café closures
Retail demand is set to increase as consumers lose access to foodservice options
Global foodservice closures are bad news for the Kenyan economy
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Expansions to fuel foodservice recovery in coffee
New entrants to flood the category as middle class consumers embrace coffee habit
Instant coffee continues to grow thanks to convenient trend
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on hot drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for hot drinks?
MARKET DATA
