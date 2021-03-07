Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release July figures for nationwide consumer confidence, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall nationwide inflation is predicted to rise 0.5 percent on year, slowing from 0.7 percent in June. Core CPI is called steady at 0.6 percent.

New Zealand will provide Q2 numbers for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on quarter – slowing from 0.7 percent in the three months prior.

Singapore will see July figures for consumer prices; in June, inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 0.6 percent on year.

Source: RTT

From conversations with operators which acquired the BMON class notation after having operated their ships without the notation for at least one five-year survey period, DNV GL frequently encountered the following typical scenario: “By being able to perform the water-side boiler inspection during a journey, we saved two days compared to an in-port survey. This resulted in savings equivalent to 48 hours of reduced off-hire time, as well as 48 hours of saved port and anchorage dues. This does not include any potential savings by avoiding boiler failure or as a result of being able to schedule repairs based on the chief engineer’s report,” says Ivo C.M. Legein, Senior Vessel Manager at Kristian Gerhard Jebsen Skipsrederi.

