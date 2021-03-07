Yemen – port situation

We would like to emphasise that the security situation and corresponding security advice to vessels calling at Yemeni ports may change at any time. Ship operators and their masters are advised to continuously evaluate the situation, carry out an assessment of the risks involved prior to entering or transiting Yemeni waters and take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the vessel and its crew.

Port situation

According to information received from our correspondent GAC, the port situation in Yemen as at 20 August 2019 is as follows:

Working: Aden, Rudhum Oil Exporting Terminal, Mukalla, Ash Shihr Oil Exporting Terminal, Nishtun, Saleef and Hodeidah

Closed: Mokha, Ras Isa Marine Terminal (Safer), Ras Isa Petroleum Products Reception Facility and Balhaf LNG Terminal

While the correspondent states that working ports are operating in a normal manner, it is worth noting that the capacity of working ports may be limited as there may be a lack of fuel supplies and other basic services. The correspondent also advice of the potential for cargo shortage/damage claims in Yemeni ports. All vessels attempting to enter Yemeni ports must also expect postponements and delays due the special entry conditions in force and multiple inspections carried out by the Saudi Arabian-led coalition.

Port entry conditions

Shipping companies or owners shipping commercial goods or services to ports not under the direct control of the Government of Yemen must submit a request for clearance together with the required documents to the UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen (UNVIM). The clearance application must be submitted upon departure from the port of origin of their cargo and at least five days prior to arrival at the port of destination in Yemen. All bilateral humanitarian assistance (bulk, break-bulk or containerized) destined for Yemen is also subject to UNVIM and must be transhipped through Djibouti port, the location of UNVIM’s Head Office, where it will be off-loaded and screened. For more details, please refer to the UNVIM website: https://www.vimye.org.

Vessels calling at ports that are under the control of the Government of Yemen must continue to apply for entry permissions through the Yemeni Ministry of Transportation using the form: Entry permission for commercial and relief ships to Yemeni ports. The form should be completed and sent by email to the Operations Unit of the Supreme Relief Committee at: [email protected] no less than a week before the vessel’s entry/arrival.

Entry to Yemeni territorial waters will be granted only following an inspection by the naval forces of Saudi Arabian-led coalition. Once a vessel reaches the outskirts of Bab-el-Mandeb, some 3nm from Yemen’s territorial waters, a notice of arrival must be called in by the Master on VHF channel 16. The naval forces of the Saudi Arabian-led coalition will then advice where the vessel should anchor pending completion of the inspection and approval of the port entry. Once the vessel is permitted to enter port, the Master must register the vessel’s arrival with the port authorities (on VHF Channel 14 or 16) and will then be assigned an anchoring position until the berthing time is confirmed by the Harbour Master.

Recommendations

Members and clients calling at Yemeni ports are advised to take note of the above vessel clearance procedures and clarify the security situation and the status of a port’s services well before arrival as availability of cranes, fuel, manpower, etc. may be limited.

The security situation is subject to rapid change and Members and clients are advised to warn their vessels’ crews of the volatility of the situation and to carry out an assessment of the risks involved prior to entering or transiting Yemeni waters. It is important to make frequent checks with local sources of information, e.g. vessel’s agent, Gard’s correspondent, etc., to obtain the most up to date and reliable security information available at any given time. Information may also be obtained via Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.’s (GAC) website under “Hot Port News”.

The conflict in Yemen has also introduced additional maritime security threats, other than piracy, to the Southern Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb. These include collateral damage due to the conflict between local groups and a potentially deliberate targeting of vessels. We would therefore like to emphasise the importance of closely following the guidance provided by the Interim Guidance on Maritime Security in the Southern Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb and the BMP5 when operating in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden region. Vessels should register with the Maritime Security Center Horn of Africa (MSCHOA) and report to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), to ensure that the military is aware of their presence in the region, and use the Maritime Security Transit Corridor (MSTC), which is a military established corridor upon which naval forces focus their presence and surveillance efforts.

We would like to thank Gard’s correspondent Gulf Agency Co. Ltd. for their assistance in the preparation of this update.

The US International Port Security Program

In accordance with the latest Port Security Advisory (2-19) of 16 May 2019, the US Coast Guard (USCG) has determined that, with exception of Balhaf LNG Terminal, ports in Yemen are not maintaining effective anti-terrorism measures. The USCG has separate more stringent, security protocols in place for ships arriving to the US from Balhaf. Ships planning to arrive to the US from Balhaf should contact the relevant USCG Captain of the Port well in advance. However, at the time of writing, Balhaf Terminal is reported to be closed.

Under the US Maritime Transportation Security Act (MTSA), the USCG is required to assess the effectiveness of antiterrorism measures implemented in foreign ports from which US documented vessels and foreign vessels depart on a voyage to the US and other foreign ports believed to pose a security risk to international maritime commerce. As ports with ineffective antiterrorism measures are identified, this information is published in the Federal Register and the USCG will impose conditions of entry on vessels arriving in the US that visited such ports as one of their last five ports of call. Under the conditions of entry, affected vessels must:

implement measures as per the ship’s security plan equivalent to security level 2 while in port in Yemen;

ensure that each access point to the ship is guarded and that the guards have total visibility of the exterior (both landside and waterside) of the vessel while it is in port in Yemen;

attempt to execute a declaration of security while in port in Yemen;

log all security actions in the ship’s security records; and

report the actions taken to the relevant Coast Guard captain of the port prior to arrival in US waters.

Any affected vessel that does not meet the stipulated conditions may be denied entry into the US.

