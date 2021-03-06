Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- SolarisBank, PayPal, Fidor Bank

Latest added Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are SolarisBank (Germany), PayPal (United States), Fidor Bank (Germany), Moven (United States), Prosper Marketplace (United States), Braintree (United States), Coinbase (United States), GoCardless (United Kingdom), Oanda Corporation (United States), Currency Cloud (United Kingdom), Intuit (United States), Gemalto (The Netherlands), Invoicera (India) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Overview

Banking-as-a-service (BaaS) is a process that is an endwise process where third parties such as (FinTech, developers, non-FinTech, etc.) can easily access and perform the financial services capabilities without any interference and developing them originally. These services also enable third parties to reconnect with the main systems of financial services providers so that they can establish a banking services infrastructure through an application programming interface (API). Moreover, it aims to integrate third partiesâ€™ capabilities with financial services providers into a comprehensive process to complete a financial transaction seamlessly and effectively. Furthermore, the service providers in this market third parties can build their own banking offerings with the use of BaaS APIs on top of the banking providersâ€™ regulated infrastructure. For instance, In United Kingdom, API calls have surged over the last year, from roughly one million a month in May 2018 to more than 66.7 million in June this year and also keep on continuing and making the market grow in forecasted periods.

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the upcoming situation by considering project pipelines of company, long term agreements to derive growth estimates. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market research report include SWOT analysis.

Market Growth Drivers

Cumulating Demand for Digital Money among People has Increased the Market Potential of the BaaS

Rising Fame of Internet Banking is making its way to Drive the Industry Parameters

Influencing Trend

The rising adoption of retail banking, as well as the third-party registrations in the UK and EU for open banking access, has unlocked capabilities towards baking as a service. For example, the retail lending in India has a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% ove

Restraints



High Concern Related To Security and Fraud in this Market

Issues Generating while Obtaining Licenses and Regulatory Compliance

Challenges

High Initial Cost Required by the investors to Invest in BaaS

Conventionally, Banking Services have Remained within the Closed Confines of Banking Institutions this has Hindered the Reach and Democratization of Banking Services on a Social Scale

The Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (API-based Bank-as-a-Service, Cloud-based Bank-as-a-Service (Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Banking as a platform (BaaP), FinTech SaaS, Humans as a service (HuaaS))), Application (Banking, Online Banks), Banking Platforms (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking), Banking Mode (Online Banking, Mobile Banking), Service Type (Individual Banking, Business Banking, Digital Banking, Loans)

The regional analysis of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2026.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

