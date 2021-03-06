Mulch Films Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | BASF SE, Armando Alvarez Group, Berry Plastics

AMA presents an in-depth overview of the Global Mulch Films Market Study, detailing the latest product / industry coverage and market forecasts and status by 2025. Market research is categorized as a key area to accelerate marketization. The current market is evolving its presence and some of the major players in the study are BASF SE (Germany),British Polythene Industries PLC (United Kingdom), AEP Industries Inc. (United States),Armando Alvarez Group (Spain), Berry Plastics Corporation (United States),Hyplast NV (Belgium),Plastika Kritis S.A (Greece),Britton Group (United Kingdom),ExxonMobil Chemical (United States)

Mulch film is used in agriculture, which prevents the soil from drying out, preventing weeds from going, as well as regulating the temperature. It is made up of various material such as shredded bark, whole bark nuggets, sawdust, shells, wood chips, grass clippings, leaves, hay, straw, and others. It is used to limit weed growth, prevent moisture loss, limit weed growth and others. It is extensively used for weed reduction, whereas polypropylene is employed for perennials. Numerous advantageous of using mulch film in agriculture, such as Improved crop quality, Water retention, minimization of weed spread, soil disinfection before sowing, soil temperature control, and others. Rising global population worldwide and increasing crop productivity demand with decreasing arable land are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market. The global Mulch film market to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period

The Global Mulch Films Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Clear/Transparent, Black, Colored, Degradable), Application (Clear/Transparent, Black, Colored, Degradable), Crop Type (Fruits and vegetables, Grains, Oil Seeds, Flowers, Plants), Plastic Type (LDPE (low-density polyethylene), HDPE (high-density polyethylene), LLDPE (linear low-density polyethylene), EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate), PLA (Polylactic Acid), Others)

What’s Trending in Market:

Technological Advancement in Modern Mulch Films

Increasing Demand for Quality Crops Worldwide

Growth Drivers:

Rising Global Population Worldwide

Adverse Environmental Effects of Inorganic Materials

Stringent Environmental Norms and Enhanced Use of Solar Energy to Control Crop Pests

Restraints:

Growth in the Population Has Led to a Decrease in the Average Landholding per Farmer

Adverse Effects of Plastics on the Environment

Challenges:

High Installation Cost of these Films

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Mulch Films Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

There are 11 Chapters to display the Global Mulch Films market.

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: Global Mulch Films MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market Entropy

Market segmentation analysis

Market characteristics

PART 06: Global Mulch Films MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Market sizing

PART 07: Global Mulch FilmsMARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

Market opportunity

Comparison

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET DYNAMICS: DRIVERS, TRENDS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Mulch Films Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



