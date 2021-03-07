Demolition Market Firms Up, as Ship Owners Are Offloading More Old Vessels

The ships’ demolition market has increased in activity and sales over the course of the past week. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “last week has shown further improvements with the markets remaining positive in India as it emerges from its recent currency woes and surprisingly emerging as the firmest market in the sub-continent. With demand increasing from the waterfront this has obviously improved the sentiment amongst Cash Buyers, but to what extent however with some Cash Buyers seemingly paying questionable prices on the limited tonnage that has been on offer. It will be interesting to see if these speculative acquisitions prove fruitful in the long term or is it just some buyers utilising their funding and credit lines. The time to tell is when these units are actually committed to the recyclers. However the optimism coming from the cash buying community has not been seen since before the summer and with only a few available vessels for sale, the demand far outweighs the supply for buyers and this may be the main contributor to the prices being offered, some cash buyers speculating on the forward market. This could prove to hold the market firm for the coming months and enable the market to remain strong until the New Year”, Clarkson Platou Hellas noted.

In a separate note, Allied Shipbroking talked about “a relatively quiet week in the demolition market, with few notable transactions being reported. In the dry bulk sector, we saw a couple of fairly vintage Handysize vessels being sent to be scraped in India and Bangladesh respectively. Meanwhile, an 18 year old VLCC was booked to be beached for a price of US$ 450 per ton and a 28 year old MR2 was fixed by Indian breakers at an undisclosed price. The rest of units reported for demolition were mainly from other sectors, while all were aged 35 years plus. The Indian market seems to be very active over the past few weeks, taking up the head position both in terms of volume as well as in terms of offered prices, mainly thanks to steel prices holding stable for now and with the local currency showing signs of stabilizing. Meanwhile, sluggish interest is currently being seen from Bangladeshi and Pakistani breakers. However, with all the breakers yards in Pakistan having received the relevant cutting permissions, there is now an overall expectation that we will see revamped activity over the following weeks. Regarding prices, it seems as though Turkish breakers are slowly finding a stable footing once more, with some recovery in offered levels being reported right now”.

Meanwhile, GMS, the world’s leading cash buyer said that “following some of the extraordinarily speculative sales from last week, which saw several tankers (including VLCCs) concluded at numbers that are completely disconnected from present day subcontinent realities, the speculative theme (surprisingly) continued on this week, with further wild Cash Buyer moves. Bangladeshi steel plate prices have bounced back by USD 20/LDT whilst Indian plate prices fell about USD 12/Ton overall, adding to the ongoing currency woes that the Rupee is struggling from. As such, some of the prices witnessed on various vessels remain far ahead of where markets are presently at. As speculated last week, this could be certain Cash Buyers looking to put their new / recent access to funding to work and they are seeking to secure large LDT vessels at whatever cost, in order to park that money. Certainly, overall demand in the subcontinent markets is ripe with an extremely muted summer having just passed – particularly in India and Pakistan, where local port reports remain starved for tonnage (as compared to a recently rampant Bangladesh).

