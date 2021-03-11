Fitch Affirms FLNG Liquefaction 3 LLC’s Debt Facilities at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Negative

Fitch Ratings has affirmed FLNG Liquefaction 3, LLC’s (FLIQ3) Operational Bank Facility (OBF) and the four outstanding series of senior secured notes at ‘BBB’. The Rating Outlook for all rated debt revised to Negative from Stable.

RATING RATIONALE

FLIQ3’s rating reflects the achievement of substantial completion and a stable cash flow profile supported by revenues from tolling-style agreements with off-takers that bear all natural gas supply and most cost risks. Proven equipment, experienced operators and excess capacity help mitigate operating risk. FLIQ3 can pass-through nearly all liquefaction-related power costs, but the project is exposed to potential increases to other operating costs. Fitch’s financial analysis has been revised to include contracted cash flows from the LTA now guaranteed by a creditworthy subsidiary of Total SA along with the terms of the debt issuance that includes $1.82 billion of additional leverage. The resulting financial profile under the Fitch rating case, which includes sensitivities to liquefied natural gas (LNG) production levels and operational costs, is supportive of the rating with debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) averaging 1.54x (based on $4.85 billion of total project debt).

The Negative Rating Outlook is triggered by deterioration in the credit quality of one of the project’s key revenue counterparties. The project’s rating is constrained by the credit quality of its key counterparties given the high level of dependency on the revenue contracts for cash generation. There have been no other material credit developments since Fitch’s last review that affected the project’s rating.

The recent outbreak of coronavirus and related government containment measures worldwide creates an uncertain global environment for the energy sector in the near term. While the most recently available issuer data for FLIQ3 may not have indicated impairment, material changes in revenue and cost profile are occurring across the energy sector and could worsen in the coming weeks and months as economic activity suffers and government restrictions are maintained or expanded. Fitch’s ratings are forward-looking in nature, and Fitch will monitor developments in the sector as a result of the virus outbreak as it relates to severity and duration, and incorporate revised base and rating case qualitative and quantitative inputs based on expectations for future performance and assessment of key risks.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Achievement of Substantial Completion

Completion risk is no longer considered a key rating driver, as the project has achieved Substantial Completion and entered into commercial operation. However, the project and its contractor will continue to work through various punch list items and outstanding issues. The resolution of remaining punch list items and issues will be monitored to assess any long-term impact but do not constrain the rating. The larger Freeport LNG expansion project is complete at this stage, as the facilities related to FLNG Liquefaction, LLC (FLIQ1) and FLNG Liquefaction 2, LLC (FLIQ2) and the new common facilities are already operational.

Stable Contracted Revenues (Revenue Risk: Stronger)

FLIQ3 operates under LTAs with two third-party off-takers. Each LTA is structured to provide revenue from a capacity payment that is paid regardless of the LNG volumes lifted and covers the project’s fixed costs. Variable costs associated with lifting are reimbursed by the off-taker, effectively as a pass-through payment. FLIQ3’s performance requirements are consistent with design parameters, so the risk that the seller triggers a contract termination option is low. The LTA originally signed with a subsidiary of Toshiba Corp. is now backed by a strong guarantee from a subsidiary of Total SA. The LTA with SK E&S LNG, LLC (SK E&S) is backed by a solid parent guarantee from SK Holdings Inc.

Stable Expected Operational Profile (Operation Risk: Midrange)

Operating performance risk is mitigated by the application of proven technology, which includes numerous installations worldwide. Excess production capacity above contracted levels and equipment redundancy achieved through the integrated operations of the site’s three LNG trains reduce the impact of potential unplanned outages. Operating and maintenance expenses are expected to be stable regardless of off-taker lifting patterns, as the associated variable power costs are nearly all absorbed by the off-takers. The project retains exposure to potential increases to fixed costs (over 50% of the total cost profile) but demonstrates substantial resilience to such increases under various stress scenarios.

No Feedstock Gas Risk (Supply Risk: Stronger)

FLIQ3’s LTAs are structured as tolling-style agreements, in which the off-takers bear the risk of gas procurement and cost. FLIQ3 has no exposure to the potential variability in feedstock supply or cost.

Debt Structure Evolving (Debt Structure: Midrange)

A combination of fixed rates on outstanding notes and hedging on the OBF mitigates interest rate risk on the project’s debt. The senior notes and assumed refinanced OBF will mature with a one-year tail remaining on the LTAs. Equity distribution tests and dedicated reserves are consistent with typical investment grade project finance features. Fitch’s financial analysis is based on total debt of about $4.85 billion, though provisions in the bond indenture permit the incurrence of supplement debt subject to a historical and projected coverage test at 1.4x and ratings affirmation.

Financial Summary

Fitch’s financial analysis considers sensitivities to LNG production levels, operational costs, a higher total debt level with the issuance of the OBF, and a higher asset risk premium upon refinancing the OBF. The financial analysis no longer focuses on a perceived heightened risk of uncompensated LTA termination, given that the guarantors backing the LTA counterparty obligations are considered no weaker than the project rating. The resulting cash flows produce a Fitch rating case DSCR profile averaging 1.54x, with a minimum of 1.48x. The rating also considers the 1.40x DSCR threshold allowable for supplemental debt.

PEER GROUP

Cameron LNG, LLC’s higher rating (A-/Stable) is driven by stronger average rating case DSCRs (close to 2x), more highly rated off-takers, and a sponsor guarantee of completion. FLIQ2 (BBB/Stable) shares common facilities with FLIQ3, has the same tolling-style revenue structure, facing some refinance risk, and demonstrates similar rating case coverages (1.5x average). Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC (SPL; BBB-/Positive) has five operational LNG trains, and earns revenue primarily through sale and purchase agreements with investment grade off-takers. SPL’s rating case coverage is around 2x but credit quality is considered low investment grade as this profile includes variable merchant LNG liquefaction and related natural gas sales.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade:

–Improvement in the credit quality of the LTA off-takers or guarantors;

–Proven operating profile that justifies lower operational cost or higher LNG production assumptions.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade:

–Erosion of credit quality of off-taker SK E&S or its guarantor SK Holdings Inc.;

–Weak operational performance or materially higher costs that reduce rating case DSCRs below 1.4x.

BEST/WORST CASE RATING SCENARIO

International scale credit ratings of Sovereigns, Public Finance and Infrastructure issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of three notches over three years. The complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges from ‘AAA’ to ‘D’. Best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings are based on historical performance.

SECURITY

Freeport LNG Development, LP (FLNG) is the project sponsor behind the Freeport LNG expansion project, a natural gas liquefaction and export terminal comprising three 4.64 million tons per annum (mtpa) liquefaction trains, for a minimum total capacity of 13.92 mtpa. The project includes three feed gas pre-treatment trains located near Stratton Ridge, Texas. FLNG has already developed and is operating an approximately two billion cubic foot per day LNG receiving and regasification facility at the site.

The FLIQ3 project comprises the third liquefaction train in the larger Freeport expansion, a third LNG storage tank at the liquefaction/regasification facility and a third feed gas pre-treatment train at the pre-treatment facility. FLIQ3’s assets include the pre-treatment train, liquefaction train and supporting facilities. FLIQ3 also owns 30%-33% ownership interest in several Freeport (new and existing) common facility entities. The FLIQ3 project shares significant existing infrastructure with the regasification facility and is operated as an integrated facility.

REFERENCES FOR SUBSTANTIALLY MATERIAL SOURCE CITED AS KEY DRIVER OF RATING

The principal sources of information used in the analysis are described in the Applicable Criteria.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Unless otherwise disclosed in this section, the highest level of ESG credit relevance is a score of ‘3’. This means ESG issues are credit-neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity, either due to their nature or the way in which they are being managed by the entity.

https://opcaonline.org/advert/watch-ajax-amsterdam-vs-young-boys-live-stream-online-full-soccer-match-2021/

https://opcaonline.org/advert/soccer-tvajax-vs-young-boys-live-stream-online-free-tv-coverage-2021/

https://www.theheraldtimes.com/advert/watch-ajax-vs-young-boys-live-stream-online-free-tv-coverage-2021/

https://www.theheraldtimes.com/advert/live-tv-ajax-vs-young-boys-live-stream-online-now-for-free/

https://www.towpathtalk.co.uk/advert/free-tv-ajax-amsterdam-vs-young-boys-live-stream-online-full-soccer-match-free/

https://www.sdfarmbureau.org/advert/crackstream-ajax-amsterdam-vs-young-boys-live-stream-online-match-2021/

https://www.sdfarmbureau.org/advert/watch-live-ajax-vs-young-boys-live-stream-online-full-soccer-match-2021/

https://www.sdfarmbureau.org/advert/live-tv-manchester-united-vs-milan-live-stream-uefa-europa-league-live-free-2021-3-11-2021/

https://www.towpathtalk.co.uk/advert/live-free-manchester-united-vs-ac-milan-live-stream-how-to-watch-europa-league-2021-start-time-tv-channel/

http://granitepeakskipatrol.org/advert/stream-free-manchester-united-vs-ac-milan-live-stream-watch-europa-league-online-live-free-2021/

https://www.theheraldtimes.com/advert/live-tv-manchester-united-vs-ac-milan-live-stream-free-hd-uefa-soccer-match-online-free-coverage/

https://opcaonline.org/advert/watch-manchester-united-vs-ac-milan-live-streaming-watch-uefa-europa-league-online/