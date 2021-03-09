Analysis: Reliance’s move to spin off oil may have cleared decks for Saudi Aramco deal

A strategic move by Reliance Industries to carve out an independent oil-to-chemicals subsidiary may take the country’s biggest private refiner one step closer to selling a stake to Saudi Aramco, as well as help draw investors keen to focus on specific businesses of the diversified group, analysts said.

The proposal by the management of Reliance to create a wholly-owned subsidiary — called Reliance O2C Ltd. — is expected to be finalized by the second quarter of financial year ending March 2022, and will see the transfer of its refining and petrochemicals businesses to the new unit, Reliance said in a recent presentation to stock exchanges.

“Reliance Industries has moved a step closer in setting the stage for selling stake in refining and petrochemical operations to outside investors, particularly Saudi Arabia. Remaining cost competitive, possessing advanced technologies and pursuing refinery and petrochemical integration would be of advantage to both Reliance and Saudi Aramco,” said Kang Wu, head of global macro demand and Asia Analytics at S&P Global Platts.

The O2C segment will focus on reducing carbon footprint, embracing technologies to convert crude and feedstock to monomers and derivatives, as well as technologies to capture and use CO2.

“The reorganization will lead to RIL carving out the O2C business as a separate subsidiary and support strategic partnerships and new investors in the business,” Morgan Stanley said in a research note.

“Reliance has been in ongoing discussions with Saudi Aramco to sell a minority stake in its oil-to-chemicals businesses, which, if successful, should lead to further deleveraging of RIL,” Fitch Ratings said.

Reliance Industries holds stakes of 67% in its digital services and 85% in its retail business units, and aims to maintain a significant majority stake in Reliance O2C that would provide wide control and access to cash flows generated by these businesses, Fitch added.

“I would say the deal with Aramco is inching closer. The objective behind the proposed reorganization of O2C business of RIL is multi-fold. It will facilitate value creation through strategic partnerships and attract dedicated pools of investor capital — one of them may be Saudi Aramco. The reorganization will make RIL as the holding company of O2C business,” said Sumit Pokharna, vice president at Kotak Securities.

A perfect marriage

Nomura said Reliance could even consider selling more than a 20% stake to strategic investors.

Under terms of the original deal in 2019, Saudi Aramco would have paid an implied $15 billion for a 20% stake in the oil-to-chemicals division, to which Reliance assigns an enterprise value of $75 billion, including debt.

But last year, Saudi Aramco’s move to spend cautiously raised doubts on whether the company would progress with its China refinery investment plan, and if it would continue to pursue ambitions to take a stake in Reliance Industries as a way to expand presence in India.

Analysts said a stake in Reliance would guarantee a stable channel for crude to Aramco as it faces competition from Iraq and the US in India.

Reliance owns the largest and most complex single site refinery at Jamnagar with a refining capacity of 1.4 million b/d. Saudi Arabia was India’s second largest crude oil supplier in 2020, but volumes declined almost 11% from 2019 at 35.91 million mt, customs data showed.

In addition to Reliance, Aramco has committed to a stake in the planned west coast refinery being jointly built by Indian Oil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Officials in charge of the project, which would have a refining capacity of 60 million mt/year, have said they were hopeful the project would move ahead, but analysts have said the project is far from taking off.

Clean and green

As part of the reorganization, Reliance’s New Energy and New Materials business, which would be outside Reliance O2C, would focus on developing a green energy ecosystem and adopt new technologies to reduce carbon footprint. The aim would be to achieve net carbon zero for the group by 2035 while working along with the O2C entity, which will focus on carbon capture and hydrogen production technologies, analysts said.

Reliance in its presentation said it was aiming to become India’s largest provider of mobility, including EV charging and low-carbon products. The company would build a mix of reliable, clean and affordable energy and storage using solar, wind and batteries, as well as accelerate transition toward a hydrogen economy.

“RIL’s de-merger plan for oil-to-chemicals business is a step towards monetization and acceleration of its new energy and material plans into batteries, hydrogen, renewables and carbon capture — all of which point to the next leg of multiple expansion and clarity on the next investment cycle,” Morgan Stanley said.

“While most plans were in-line with our expectations of investments in renewables, hydrogen, batteries, niche chemicals and materials and focus on recycling and circular economy, the focus to use and capture CO2 stood out and implies carbon capture investments ahead,” it added.

https://www.sparkblue.org/content/official-juventus-vs-fc-porto-free-live-stream-watch-uefa-champions-league-round-16-leg-2

https://www.sparkblue.org/content/official-live-juventus-vs-porto-live-stream-champions-league-prediction-tv-channel-team

https://www.sparkblue.org/content/official-live-juventus-vs-fc-porto-live-stream-free-online-tv

https://www.sparkblue.org/content/official-free-juventus-vs-fc-porto-live-stream-free-online-tv