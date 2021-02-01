Satellite Services Market to Register Incremental Dollar Opportunity During COVID-19 Crisis 2026

The satellite services market accounted for $126.5 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $144.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The satellite services market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for broadband connectivity services in APAC and LAMEA. Moreover, some of the countries in the Middle East and Africa have less penetration of television services that is expected to increase in coming years, which correspondingly increases the revenue of consumer services in both the regions.

The satellite services market is segmented based on type, and end-user industry. Depending on type, the market is categorized into consumer services, fixed satellite services, mobile satellite services, remote sensing, and space flight management services. On the basis of end-user industry, it is classified into media & entertainment, government, aviation, defense, aerospace, retail & enterprise, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

ü The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global satellite services market from 2019 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities

ü A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided

ü The market size is provided in terms of revenue

ü Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the satellite services industry for strategy building

ü Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario

ü The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

§ Consumer Services

§ Fixed Satellite Services

§ Mobile Satellite Services

§ Remote Sensing

§ Space Flight Management Services

• By End-User Industry

§ Media & Entertainment

§ Government

§ Aviation

§ Defense

§ Aerospace

§ Retail & Enterprise

§ Others

• By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ United Kingdom

§ Germany

§ France

§ Italy

§ Spain

§ Luxembourg

§ Russia

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ China

§ India

§ South Korea

§ Australia

§ Japan

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Brazil

§ Saudi Arabia

§ UAE

§ South Africa

§ Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Inmarsat plc

• Intersputnik

• MEASAT

• PCCW Global

• Intelsat

• SES S.A.

• Eutelsat Communications SA

• Viasat, Inc.

• Echostar Corporation

• China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd. (China Satcom)

• Thuraya Telecommunications Company

• Asia Satellite Telecommunications Co. Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include of the market includes Vista, Spacecom International, Thaicom Public Company Limited., and others.