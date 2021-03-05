Industrial Hose Assemblies Market Forecast to 2027 – Gates Corporation, Eaton Corporation Plc, Parker Hannifin Corp., Semperit AG Holding, Continental AG, Campbell Fittings, Abbott Rubber Company

Industrial hose assemblies are used for the transmission of solid material and fluids such as water, gas and chemicals from the source to targeted machines and various other applications. The assembly is a combination of relevant fittings and industrial hoses which are commonly deployed in various industries namely agriculture, mining, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food & beverages, and others. The transformation of agriculture processes and rising demand for automobiles worldwide are some of the opportunities for the market players. The demand for robust industrial hoses is growing for smooth material handling even in dangerous operational and environmental conditions. The rapid industrialization mainly in developing and developed economies is expected to boost the industrial hose assemblies market.

The external boundary of the hoses is spired or coated with protected stainless steel which easily gets stuck when obstacles come in the factory and therefore damage the hose. This factor may hamper the growth of the industrial hose assemblies market in coming years. However, the increasing demand for rubber type industrial hoses is increasing as they are lighter in weight as compared to other types of industrial hoses and creating new opportunities in industrial hose assemblies market during the forecast period.

Major Players in the market are: Gates Corporation, Eaton Corporation Plc, Parker Hannifin Corp., Semperit AG Holding, Continental AG, Campbell Fittings, Abbott Rubber Company, Transfer Oil S.p.A., Novaflex Group, and United Flexible

Global Industrial Hose Assemblies Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (High Pressure, Medium Pressure, and Low Pressure), Material (Plastic, Rubber, Metal, and Others); and Industry (Agriculture, Mining, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, and Others)

