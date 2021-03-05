Impact of COVID-19 on Fiber Cement Siding Market Forecast to 2027 -Etex Group NV, James Hardie Industries PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA, Toray Industries Inc, CSR Limited

Fiber cement siding is a construction material used for covering the exterior of residential and commercial buildings. It consist of a mixture which includes sand, portable cement, fly ash and cellulosic fiber. When combined, these materials make a highly durable product which offers resistance to water and provides warranty coverage for about 30-50 years. There are various types of fiber cement siding available in the market namely clapboard, shingles and stone or stucco.

It is unaffected by both heat and flame, ecofriendly in nature and does not support the growth of molds are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of this market whereas installation of fiber cement siding is costly which may act as a restraining factor. Increasing demand from construction professionals for the product features of fiber cement will create new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Major Players in the market are: Etex Group NV, James Hardie Industries PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA, Toray Industries Inc, CSR Limited, The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, NICHIHA Co.,Ltd, Plycem Corporation, and Cembrit Holding A/S

Global Fiber Cement Siding Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material (Portland Cement, Silica, Cellulosic Fiber and Others); Type (Clapboard, Shingles and Stone or Stucco); End User (Residential and Commercial) and Application (Molding & Trim, Siding, Roofing)

