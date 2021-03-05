Covid-19 Impact on Green Cement Market to 2027 -LafargeHolcim, Heidelberg Cement AG, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, Cemex S.A.B DE C.V, Votorantim Group, Taiwan Cement Corporation

The global green cement market accounted to US$ 15.55 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 42.73 Bn by 2025.

The most prominent region in the green cement market accounted for Asia Pacific, pertaining to huge availability of raw materials required for preparing green cement. Another factor boosting the green cement market in the region is the rise in population in Asia Pacific countries, which demands more residential areas. Also, the developing economies of APAC are experiencing a tremendous growth in their FDIs for infrastructure and construction sector. This factor is helping the green cement market to soar over the years. For instance, the Indian government has introduced new FDI policy in 2017 under which several amendments have been done such as the RBI has announced 100% FDI under automatic route for the development of construction development sector. This limit was introduced in December 2014.

Major Players in the market are: LafargeHolcim, Heidelberg Cement AG, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, Cemex S.A.B DE C.V, Votorantim Group, Taiwan Cement Corporation, China National Building Material Co., Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Global Green Cement Market: Applications and Types

By Type

Fly Ash

Recycled Aggregate

Slag

Others

By End User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

The investment made in the study would provide you access to the information such as:

Green Cement Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size Breakdown by Types

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast – Until 2027

What does the report include?

The report focuses on Green Cement market on the basis of component and end user.

The study on the global Green Cement market includes qualitative factors such as pipeline analysis, drivers, restraints and opportunities

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of component, end users and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

