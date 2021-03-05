Global Covid-19 Impact on Industrial Synchronous Timing Belts Market Forecast to 2027 – ContiTech AG, Gates Corporation., Optibelt GmbH, Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB, B&B Manufacturing Company, Inc., Bervina Ltd., BRECOflex Co., L.L.C., Fenner PLC, Forbo International SA, Habasit Holding AG

Industrial synchronous timing belts are defined as the advanced belts which are used for power transmission and also in lightweight to heavyweight industrial applications along with high efficiency. These transfer power with positive engagement between teeth and are mounted in all end-user locations for efficient machinery functions.

Retrofit activities in industrial machinery and use of synchronous belts are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of industrial synchronous timing belts market whereas lack of maintenance act as a restraining factor for this market. Mechanization of agriculture and farm operations will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The “Global Industrial Synchronous Timing Belts Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the industrial synchronous timing belts industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global industrial synchronous timing belts market with detailed market segmentation by product, end-user and geography. The global industrial synchronous timing belts market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Players in the market are: ContiTech AG, Gates Corporation., Optibelt GmbH, Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB, B&B Manufacturing Company, Inc., Bervina Ltd., BRECOflex Co., L.L.C., Fenner PLC, Forbo International SA, Habasit Holding AG

Global Industrial Synchronous Timing Belts Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Rubber and Polyurethane); and End-User (Material handling, Automation, Food & Beverage)

