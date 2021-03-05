Automotive Cyber Security Market to Set New Growth Story | Harman, Karamba Security, Trillium Secure

Automotive cyber security manages both interior and exterior system of the automobile which are prone to cyber-attack. Technological developments in automotive cyber security provides hardware based security services such as engine control and network monitoring system and software services such as cloud security, data privacy and others. Rising threat of cyber-attacks in automotive systems, technological innovations for advanced features are the key factors expected to drive automotive cyber security market.According to AMA, the market for Automotive Cyber Security is expected to register a CAGR of 24.88% during the forecast period to 2025. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Number of Connected Cars and Rising Demand of Security in Connected Car System.

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Automotive Cyber Security Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Automotive Cyber Security Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Harman (United States), Continental (Germany), NXP (Netherlands), Escrypt GmbH (Germany), Vector Informatik GmbH (Germany), Harman International (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Symantec Corporation (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Trillium Secure Inc. (Canada), Karamba Security (United States), Guard Knox Cyber Technologies Ltd. (Israel).

The Automotive Cyber Security Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Endpoint Security, Application Security, Wireless Network Security, Others), Application (Telematics System, Infotainment System, Powertrain System, Body Control & Comfort System, Communication System, ADAS & Safety System, Others), Form (In-Vehicle Services, External Cloud Services, Others), Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Others), Light-duty Vehicle (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Others), Solution (Software based, Hardware based, Integration and professional service, Others)

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Connected Cars

Rising Demand of Security in Connected Car System

Market Trend

Adoption of Vehicle Telematics

Growing Cloud-Based Applications in Automotive

Restraints

High Cost of Automotive Cyber Security

Opportunities

Technological Development in Autonomous Vehicle

Challenges

Automotive Hacking

To comprehend Automotive Cyber Security market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Automotive Cyber Security market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia.

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Automotive Cyber Security Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automotive Cyber Security market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Automotive Cyber Security Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Automotive Cyber Security

Chapter 4: Presenting the Automotive Cyber Security Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automotive Cyber Security market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Automotive Cyber Security Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

