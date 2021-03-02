High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | Kobe Steel, Mayekawa, Combitherm

“

The report titled Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kobe Steel, Mayekawa, Combitherm, ENGIE Deutschland, Frigopol, IBK Group/OCHSNER, Hybrid Energy, Oilon

Market Segmentation by Product: Output Temperatures 100°C – 109°C

Output Temperatures 110°C – 119°C

Output Temperatures 120°C – 139°C

Output Temperatures 140°C – 159°C

Output Temperatures ≥160°C



Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical

Paper & Pulp

Food Industry

District Heating

Machinery Manufacturing

Oil Refining Industry

Metal Industry

Other



The High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) market?

Table of Contents:

1 High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃)

1.2 High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Output Temperatures 100°C – 109°C

1.2.3 Output Temperatures 110°C – 119°C

1.2.4 Output Temperatures 120°C – 139°C

1.2.5 Output Temperatures 140°C – 159°C

1.2.6 Output Temperatures ≥160°C

1.3 High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Chemical

1.3.3 Paper & Pulp

1.3.4 Food Industry

1.3.5 District Heating

1.3.6 Machinery Manufacturing

1.3.7 Oil Refining Industry

1.3.8 Metal Industry

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production

3.4.1 North America High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production

3.5.1 Europe High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production

3.6.1 China High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production

3.7.1 Japan High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Kobe Steel

7.1.1 Kobe Steel High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kobe Steel High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Kobe Steel High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Kobe Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Kobe Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Mayekawa

7.2.1 Mayekawa High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mayekawa High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Mayekawa High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Mayekawa Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Mayekawa Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Combitherm

7.3.1 Combitherm High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Combitherm High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Combitherm High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Combitherm Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Combitherm Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 ENGIE Deutschland

7.4.1 ENGIE Deutschland High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Corporation Information

7.4.2 ENGIE Deutschland High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 ENGIE Deutschland High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 ENGIE Deutschland Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 ENGIE Deutschland Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Frigopol

7.5.1 Frigopol High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Frigopol High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Frigopol High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Frigopol Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Frigopol Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 IBK Group/OCHSNER

7.6.1 IBK Group/OCHSNER High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Corporation Information

7.6.2 IBK Group/OCHSNER High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 IBK Group/OCHSNER High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 IBK Group/OCHSNER Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 IBK Group/OCHSNER Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Hybrid Energy

7.7.1 Hybrid Energy High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hybrid Energy High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Hybrid Energy High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Hybrid Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hybrid Energy Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Oilon

7.8.1 Oilon High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Oilon High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Oilon High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Oilon Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Oilon Recent Developments/Updates

8 High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃)

8.4 High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Distributors List

9.3 High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Industry Trends

10.2 High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Growth Drivers

10.3 High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Market Challenges

10.4 High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of High Temperature Heat Pumps (≥100℃) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

