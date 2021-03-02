Global Precipitated Barium Sulfate Market Research Report 2020-2026

Precipitated barium Sulfate is a type of functional filler and it is superfine with a low oil absorption threshold, allowing for insulation and the prevention of agglomeration and flocculation, ultimately providing the benefit of improved pigmentation efficiency. It is widely used for a variety of coatings, modified plastics, rubber, elastomers, paper, cosmetics fillers. It can also be used as the battery cathode expansion rod, the glaze materials to manufacture ceramic and enamel, the surface coating agent of printing paper and coated paper, the sizing agent used in textile industry, the clarifying agent for glass, and it can play part of defoaming and increasing the gloss effect. As an anti-radiation protective wall material, it can be used in nuclear facilities, atomic power plants and X-ray laboratories, etc. to provide a good shielding effect. With the X-ray developing feature, it can be used in the medical developing fiber and the children’s toys. For drains, speakers and audio, it can effectively cut off the noise. It can also be used in the synthesis of pharmaceutical chemicals, and the flavors and pigments industry.

The global Precipitated Barium Sulfate market was valued at 467.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 518.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. While the Precipitated Barium Sulfate market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Precipitated Barium Sulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Precipitated Barium Sulfate production and consumption in South Korea

Cimbar

Huntsman

Solvay

Barium & Chemicals

Jiaxin Chem

Sakai Chem

Fuhua Chem

NaFine

Xinji Chemical

Nippon Chemical Industry

Lianzhuang Technology

Onmillion Nano Material

