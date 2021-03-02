Global Structural Glazing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Structural glass is glass which has gone through a manufacturing process to enable it to be used for structural elements of buildings. The resulting product enables walls, floors and ceilings in buildings to be transparent and can even be load bearing.

Structural glazing is a system of bonding glass to a building’s structural framing members utilizing a high strength, high performance silicone sealant specifically designed and tested for structural glazing. In structural glazing applications, dynamic wind loads are transferred from the glass, by the structural silicone sealant, to the perimeter structural support. The net results of this glazing technique are either four-sided systems, which yield an unobstructed glass surface; or two-sided systems, where horizontal or vertical accents can be achieved.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6220790-structural-glazing-market-in-china-manufacturing-and-consumption

This report contains market size and forecasts of Structural Glazing in China, including the following market information:

China Structural Glazing Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Structural Glazing Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

China Structural Glazing Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bubble-tea-market-2021–global-industry-analysis-by-key-players-segmentation-trends-and-forecast-by-2026-2021-02-16

Top Five Competitors in China Structural Glazing Market 2019 (%)

The global Structural Glazing market was valued at 9082.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10870 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. While the Structural Glazing market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Structural Glazing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-clean-label-ingredients-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-key-players-applications-strategies-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-12

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Structural Glazing production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Structural Glazing Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

China Structural Glazing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Insulating Glass

Tempered Glass

Low-e Glass

Other

China Structural Glazing Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

China Structural Glazing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial Building

Public building

Residential

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cleaning-chemicals-market-2021-global-major-suppliers-analysis-income-trends-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-11

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Structural Glazing Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Structural Glazing Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Structural Glazing Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Total China Structural Glazing Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

NSG Group

AGC Glass

Saint-gobain Glass

Guardian

Taiwan Glass

China Southern Group

Central Glass

Sisecam

Schott

Xinyi Glass

Vitro Architectural Glass

SYP

Kibing Group

Cardinal Glass

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/blockchain-in-pharmaceutical-market-2020-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2025-2021-02-09

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Structural Glazing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Structural Glazing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Structural Glazing Overall Market Size

2.1 China Structural Glazing Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Structural Glazing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Structural Glazing Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Structural Glazing Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Structural Glazing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Structural Glazing Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Structural Glazing Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Structural Glazing Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Structural Glazing Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Structural Glazing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Structural Glazing Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Structural Glazing Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Structural Glazing Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Structural Glazing Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Insulating Glass

4.1.3 Tempered Glass

4.1.4 Low-e Glass

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – China Structural Glazing Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Structural Glazing Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Structural Glazing Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Structural Glazing Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Structural Glazing Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Structural Glazing Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Structural Glazing Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Structural Glazing Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Structural Glazing Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….continued.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)