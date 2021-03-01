COVID-19 Impact on Nurse Call Systems Market: Global Trends, Growth Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast Report to 2026

ReportsnReports.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “Global Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2026”.

a nurse call system, sometimes referred to as a call bell system, provides a primary means of communication between patients and nurses. Historically, systems were designed for a single method of patient-to-nurse communication, where the patient pushed a button that triggered a call light and generated a tone at the nurses desk. Over the years, nurse call system technology has evolved from stand-alone, fairly simplistic systems to robust, integrated platforms with voice communications. Today, a nurse call system serves as the core component of what has come to be known as a healthcare communications platform.

– Wired Nurse Call Systems

– Wireless Nurse Call Systems

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

– Rauland-Borg Corporation

– Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.

– Ascom Holding

– Tyco International

– Critical Alert Systems LLC

– Stanley Healthcare

– TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

– Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.

– Honeywell (Novar GmbH)

– West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

– Hospitals

– Assisted Living Centers& Nursing Homes

– Out Patient Department (OPD) Clinics

– Ambulatory Service Centers

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

