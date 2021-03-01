Thermoforming Plastic Market by Plastic Type (PP, PS, PET, PE, PVC, Bio-plastics, ABS), Thermoforming Type (Vacuum Formed, Pressure Formed, Mechanical Formed), Parts Type (Thin Gauge, Thick Gauge)

The Thermoforming Plastic Market is expected to grow from USD 34.8 Billion in 2019 to USD 45.9 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 173 Pages, Profiling 05 Companies and Supported with 143 Tables and 50 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Thermoforming Plastic Market:

Fabri-Kal Corp. (US)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

Genpak LLC (US)

Pactiv LLC (US)

D&W Fine Pack LLC (US)

Amcor Ltd. (Australia)

Dart Container Corp. (US

Anchor Packaging (US)

Sabert Corporation (US)

Sonoco Products Company (US)

Thermoforming plastic is gaining importance in the automotive packaging & structures end-use industry. Thermoformed plastic parts in the automotive sector are durable, reusable, and can be customized in any color. These parts do not require painting. Thermoformed parts are strong and can be reinforced.

The global thermoforming plastic market is projected to be dominated by the vacuum forming thermoforming plastic segment, in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. Vacuum forming is cost-effective, provides quicker tooling, and has the ability to form very large parts. This process also allows for sharper details, undercuts, mold-in-texture, and has tighter tolerances.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type- Tier 1- 35%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3- 40%

By Designation- C Level- 35%, Director Level- 30%, and Others- 35%

By Region- APAC- 30%, Europe- 30%, North America- 25%,MEA-10%,Latin America-5%

Competitive Landscape Thermoforming Plastic Market:

