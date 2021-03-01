Patient Portal Market Growth Climbing CAGR of 18.8% -Maintaining A Strong Outlook Till 2027| Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, McKESSON CORPORATION & More

The patient portal market was valued at US$ 2,185.71 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 8,938.75 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2020–2027.

Worldwide Patient Portal Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Patient Portal Market Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Patient Portal Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Patient Portal Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior& the growth of the Patient Portal Market as well as industries.

Patient Portal Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Key companies Included in Patient Portal Market Report::

Cerner Corporation,Allscripts Healthcare, LLC,McKESSON CORPORATION,Optum, Inc.,athenahealth, Inc. (Veritas Capital),Epic Systems Corporation,Greenway Health, LLC,CureMD Healthcare,General Electric Company

Strategic Insights

Various companies operating in the patient portal market use strategies such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, product innovations, and product portfolio expansions to expand their footprint worldwide, maintain the brand name, and meet the growing demand from end users.

Patient Portal Market – by Product

Standalone Patient Portals

Integrated Patient Portals

Patient Portal Market – by Delivery Mode

Web-Based Delivery

Cloud-Based Delivery

Patient Portal Market – by End User

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Others

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Patient Portal Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

