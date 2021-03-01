Latest NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market by Product & Services (Sample Preparation, Platforms & Consumables, Services, Data Analysis), Technology (SBS, SMRT, Nanopore), Application (De Novo, Epigenetics, small RNA)

Get Sample Research Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1015514

The NGS-based RNA-Sequencing Market size is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2024 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.0%. This report spread across 140 Pages, Profiling 17 Companies and Supported with xx Tables and xx figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market:

Illumina (US)

Thermo Fischer Scientific (US)

Oxford Nanopore (UK)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

BGI (China)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

GENEWIZ Inc. (US)

Hamilton Company (US)

Macrogen (South Korea)

Zymo Research (US)

Tecan Genomics Inc. (Switzerland)

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Significant focus on R&D activities as a means of broadening the scope of RNA-Seq applications and decreasing the costs of NGS products and services are some of the key factors supporting the growth of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market in the Asia Pacific.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 45%, Tier 2: 34%, and Tier 3: 21%

By Designation: C-level: 47%, D-level:33%, and Others:20%

By Region: North America:35%, Europe: 32%, APAC: 25%,Latin America: 6% and Middle East & Africa: 2%

Competitive Landscape Paint Protection Films Market:

1 Introduction

2 NGS based RNA-Seq Market Share, by top 5 players (2018)

3 Competitive Scenario (2016-2019)

3.1 New Products Launches and Product Enhancements

3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Agreements

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.4 Geographic Expansions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.4 Emerging Companies

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Emerging Players)

5.1 Progressive companies

5.2 Starting/emerging blocks

5.3 Responsive companies

5.4 Dynamic companies

Reason to access this reprt:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis—market ranking analysis of the top players and their company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.