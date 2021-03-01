Laboratory Gas Generators Market by type (Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Zero Air, Purge Gas, ToC), Application (GC, LCMS, Gas Analyzer), Enduser (Pharma, Biotech, CRO, Chemical, Petrochemical, Food & Beverage, R&D, Environmental Companies)

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2552792

The Laboratory Gas Generators Market is projected to reach USD 508 Million by 2024 from USD 279 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 123 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 83 Tables and 24 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Laboratory Gas Generators Market:

Parker Hannifin Corporation (US)

Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd. (UK)

Praxair Technology, Inc. (UK)

Nel (Norway)

F-DGSi (France)

VICI DBS (US)

LNI Swissgas Srl (Switzerland)

LabTech S.r.l. (Italy)

Claind S.r.l. (Italy)

ErreDue s.p.a. (Italy)

Based on type, the laboratory gas generators market is segmented into nitrogen gas generators, hydrogen gas generators, zero air generators, purge gas generators, and others (oxygen gas generators, calibration gas generators, and dry air generators). The nitrogen gas generators segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory gas generators market in 2018, while the hydrogen gas generators segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the laboratory gas generators market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, chemical & petrochemical companies, food & beverage companies, and other end users (environmental companies and research & academic institutions). The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (28%), Tier 2 (42%), and Tier 3(30%)

By Designation: C-level (30%), D-level (34%), and Others(36%)

By Region: North America (46%), Europe (25%), Asia (18%), and the RoW (11%)

Competitive Landscape of Laboratory Gas Generators Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping – Overall Market

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Players

4 Competitive Situation and Trends

4.1 Product Launches

4.2 Expansions

4.3 Acquisitions

4.4 Other Strategies

