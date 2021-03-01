Thermoelectric Generators Market by Application (Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct Power Generation, Co-generation), Wattage, Temperature

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=424876

The Thermoelectric Generators Market size is expected to grow from USD 460 Million in 2019 to USD 741 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. This report spread across 165 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 129 Tables and 41 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Thermoelectric Generators Market:

Gentherm Inc. (US)

II-VI Marlow Inc. (US)

Ferrotec Corporation (Japan)

Laird plc (UK)

Komatsu Ltd. (Japan)

Based on wattage, the thermoelectric generators market has been segmented into the Low power ( 1KW).Medium power (10-1KW) wattage play a significant role in cogeneration plants and industrial applications for steam turbines. This steam turbine work as generator drives or as mechanical drives for compressors or pumps.

Based on vertical, the automotive is expected to be the leading segment during the forecast period. A thermoelectric generator can substitute batteries to power various electronic equipment inside the car. Since these generators require very less maintenance, and there has been an increasing adoption of its vehicles, the market for thermoelectric generators is expected to grow in all regions.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 35%, Directors: 25%, and Others 40%

By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 30%, and RoW: 5%

