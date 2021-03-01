Offshore Decommissioning Market by Service (Well Plugging & Abandonment, Platform Removal, Others), Depth (Shallow, Deepwater), Structure (Topsides, Substructure), Removal

Get Free Sample Research Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=985409

The Offshore decommissioning market is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 6.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. This report spread across 189 Pages, Profiling 23 Companies and Supported with 103 Tables and 51 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Offshore Decommissioning Market:

Aker Solutions ASA (Norway)

Ramboll Group (Denmark)

AF Gruppen ASA (Norway)

Technipfmc Plc (France)

John Wood Group Plc (UK)

Tetra Technologies Inc. (US)

The well plugging & abandonment segment is expected to be the largest market, by service during the forecast period. This growth is evident owing to key activity to be performed regardless of decommissioning type; it ensures that oil wells do not have any type of leakage after the cessation of production.

Access full report with Discount Offers @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=985409

The topsides segment of offshore decommissioning is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to its weight decommissioning of topsides, and related equipment requires specialized heavy-lift vessels and removal equipment.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.2.1 Offshore Decommissioning Market Terminology, By Depth: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope

2.1 Market Size Estimation

2.1.1 Demand-Side Analysis

2.2 Data Triangulation

2.2.1.1 Assumptions

2.2.2 Supply-Side Analysis

2.2.2.1 Assumptions

2.2.2.2 Calculation

2.2.3 Forecast

2.3 Some of the Insights of Industry Experts

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Offshore Decommissioning Market

4.2 Offshore Decommissioning, By Structure

4.3 Offshore Decommissioning, By Depth

4.4 Offshore Decommissioning, By Removal Type

4.5 Europe Offshore Decommissioning, By Service & Country

4.6 Offshore Decommissioning, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Maturing Oilfields

5.2.1.2 Aging Offshore Infrastructure

5.2.1.3 Low Crude Oil Prices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Technology Infrastructure and Regulatory Monitoring

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Decommissioning

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Innovative Technology for Landscape Reversal

5.2.3.2 Increasing Investments in the Oil & Gas Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Associated Environmental Concerns

5.2.4.2 Asset Life Extension Technology

6 Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Service

…more

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=985409