Global Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) Market  Research Insights, Latest Trends, Major Players Profile, Size Estimation, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2027

Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of 1,579.33 USD million and grow at a CAGR of 4.11% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic disorders and conditions requiring pain management drives the acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market.

The major players covered in the acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market report are Anhui BBCA Likang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Anhui Fubore Pharmaceutical and Chemical Co., Ltd, Anhui TOPSUN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Anqiu Lu’an Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Atabay Kimya San. ve Tic. A.Ş, Changshu Huagang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Farmson Pharmaceutical Gujarat Pvt. Ltd, Granules India, Hebei Jiheng (Group) Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd, Huzhou Konch Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Mallinckrodt, Novacyl, ZhengZhou Sino Chemical Products Co.,Ltd, wuxifeipeng.seekchem, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Haihang Industry, Granules India and BOC Sciences among other domestic and global players.

Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market.

Acetaminophen is also commonly known as paracetamol, which is the most widely used analgesic and antipyretic that relieves pain and reduce fever. It was discovered in 1877, and the drug is typically used for mild to moderate pain. It is generally prescribed either alone with or in a combination with cold medication. The name ‘Paracetamol’ is approved by the International Non-proprietary, Britain and Australia, while Acetaminophen is the name which is approved and used in U.S and Japan.

Rising cases of chronic diseases and conditions that need pain management solutions on regular basis is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increasing need of medicines for a pain relief, rising health awareness among the consumers, rising applications of acetaminophen in dye industry and chemical industry, rising recommendation of acetaminophen by the doctors for mild pain and fever are the major factors among others driving the acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market. Moreover, rising technological advancements and modernization in the production of paracetamol, rising research and development activities in the healthcare sector and rising emerging markets with increasing geriatric population base will further create new opportunities for acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.

However, rising availability of large number of generics and intense competition and growing popularity of sustainable chemistry are the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, and will further challenge the growth of acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and role of administration. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product type, the acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market is segmented into tablet, capsule, liquid suspension and powder.

Based on application, the acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market is segmented into chemical industry, pharma industry and others.

The acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market is also segmented on the basis of role of administration into oral, rectal and intravenous.

Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, application and role of administration as referenced above.

The countries covered in the acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market due to rising chronic disease burden, increasing need to manage pain and growing awareness in this region. North America is the second largest region in terms of growth in acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market due to rising healthcare spending and availability of affordable drugs in this region. Europe is the expected region in terms of growth in acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market due to rising need to manage pain and growing awareness in this region.

The country section of the acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

