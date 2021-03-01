Motor Soft Starter Market by Voltage (Low and Medium), Rated Power (Up to 750 W, 751 W–75 kW, Above 75 kW), Application (Pumps, Fans, Compressors)

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=422851

The Global Motor Soft Starter Market is projected to reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2024 from an estimated market size of USD 1.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 176 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 111 Tables and 48 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Motor Soft Starter Market:

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Eaton Corporation

PLC (Ireland)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)

WEG (Brazil)

The low voltage segment dominated the motor soft starters market in 2018 owing to the extensive adoption of low voltage motors in various industries across the globe. Low voltage motor soft starters are installed mainly in the oil & gas, water & wastewater, power generation, pulp &paper, food & beverage, automobile, oil & gas, and cement industries.

The motor soft starter market for pump applications is estimated to be the fastest-growing motor soft starters market, by application, from 2019 to 2024. This growth is attributed to the increasing levels of water &wastewater investments in regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I: 60%, Tier II: 20%, and Tier III: 20%

By Designation: C-Level: 55%, Director Level: 30%, and Others: 15%

By Region: Asia Pacific: 30%, North America:25%, Europe:20%, South America:15%, and the Middle East & Africa: 10%

Competitive Landscape of Motor Soft Starter Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging

3 Market Share, 2018

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Contracts & Agreements

4.2 New Product Launches

4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

4.4 Investments & Expansions

4.5 Others

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global motor soft starters market by voltage, rated power, application, industry, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.