Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Report by State (Liquid, Gas, Solid), Storage Technology (Compression, Liquefaction, Material based)

The Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market is projected to reach USD 18.2 Billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 13.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This report spread across 139 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 72 Tables and 40 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Hydrogen Energy Storage Market:

Hydrogenics(Canada)

ITM Power(UK)

Hexagon Composites(Norway)

Worthington Industries(US)

Linde(UK)

Nel Hydrogen(Norway)

Plug Power(US)

Chart Industries(US)

Air Liquide(France)

Air Products and Chemicals(US)

Hydrogenious(Germany)

The gas segment of hydrogen energy storage market is expected to be the largest market, by state, during the forecast period. Multiple methods are available to store hydrogen as a compressed gas such as, pressure tanks, underground storage, and line packing.

The compression, by storage technology is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This growth is attributed as compressed hydrogen gas storage is the simplest solution because only compressor and a pressure vessel equipment is required to store it and hence its demand is increasing in the hydrogen energy storage market globally.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Break-Up of Primaries

2.2 Scope

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Demand-Side Analysis

2.3.1.1 Key Assumptions

2.3.1.2 Calculation

2.3.2 Forecast

2.3.3 Supply-Side Analysis

2.3.3.1 Assumptions and Calculation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Hydrogen Energy Storage Market

4.2 Market, By Region

4.3 North America Market, By State & Country

4.4 Market, By Storage Technology

4.5 Market, By End-User

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Hydrogen in Chemical Industry

5.2.1.2 Demand for Hydrogen in Stationary and Portable Power Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Cost of Hydrogen Energy Storage

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Commercialization of Power-To-Gas Technologies

5.2.3.2 Demand for Hydrogen as A Vehicle Fuel

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Investments in Battery Storage Technologies

6 Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, By State

…more

