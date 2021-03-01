Global Machine Tools Market by Product Type (Milling Machines, Drilling Machines, Turning Machines, Grinding Machines, Electrical Discharge Machines)

Get Free Sample Research Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2519427

The Global Machine Tools Market is projected to grow from USD 77.0 billion in 2019 to USD 98.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecasted period. This report spread across 1458 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 23 Tables and 35 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Global Machine Tools Market:

Doosan Machine Tools Co. Ltd. (Japan)

AMADA Pvt. Ltd. (Japan)

Makino (Japan)

JTKET Corporation (Japan)

Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland)

Komatsu NTC Ltd. (Japan)

OKUMA Corporation (Japan)

Hyundai WIA (South Korea)

Schuler AG (Germany)

Chiron Group SE (Germany)

MAG IAS GmbH (Germany)

GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Haas Automation Inc. (USA)

Gleason Corporation (USA)

Spinner Machine Tools (Germany)

Dalian Machine Tools Group Corporation (China)

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation (Japan)

DMG MORI (Germany)

Electronica Hitech Engineering Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Ace Micromatic Group (India)

Milling machine segments is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to their wide use in metal cutting applications across several industries. The promising expansion of the metal working industry and a notable rise in facilities globally have boosted the demand for the milling machines.

Direct sales is selling directly to consumers away from a static commercial or physical location. Sales representatives are the face of the company, and they work close to the target markets. Customers buy the machines by seeing the demo of the prototype. The major advantage in this type of selling is that there are no revenues that need to be shared with the reseller or channel partner.

Competitive Landscape of Global Machine Tools Market:

