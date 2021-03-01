Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Development Industry Trends Key Driven Factors Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 56.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 259,845.70 million by 2027. Increasing demand of cost saving solutions is major driving factor for the market growth.

Hyper-converged infrastructure integrates the storage and network system which removes or reduces the complexities present into data center. It is a cost saving solution for the customers as it improves the efficiency of IT operations and reduces the downtime of processes. The predictive analytics capabilities and integration with new technological systems is making it more preferred option for data center management and upgradation.

Growing number of hyper converged infrastructure products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth. Increased adoption of digital technology is accelerating the consumption of hyper-converged infrastructure products which drives the market.

For instance,

According to the Vxchnge, by 2020, there will be 20.4 billion devices having Internet of things technology implemented in it. Increasing number of digital devices in a developed nation like U.S. as well as globally is augmenting the demand for advanced IT infrastructure which drives the market growth.

This hyper-converged infrastructure market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Scope and Market Size

Hyper-converged infrastructure market is segmented of the basis of basis component, organization size, application, deployment model, and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The increasing digitalisation owe to the infrastructure development or upgradation. As a result, it helps hyper converged infrastructure to grow. The hardware is a main component of HCI and it also poses high cost in overall costing of product. In addition, if enterprises wish to expand their capacity they have to add new hardware nodes, devices rather than software which enhance its importance. Thus, hardware segment is dominating the market due to major demand from verticals to enhance their capacity.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. The hyper converged infrastructure improves the performance of data center which is majorly adopted by large enterprises due to excessive data management requirement. In addition, the hyper converged infrastructure is initially high cost solution which comes with larges storage or data space which has fewer requirements in small enterprises. The new developments in market such as micro data center and hybrid cloud are affordable solutions for small and medium sized business which are supposed to drive the growth of HCI in forecasted period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into virtualizing critical applications, data center consolidation, data protection, cloud computing, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), remote office branch office (ROBO), and others. In today’s technical era, every organisation wants to virtualize their all processes specifically critical operation which is offered by hyper-converged infrastructure. The advanced analytics and connectivity of hyper converged infrastructure helps businesses to virtualize their operations and take preventive action which is driving the segment growth in hyper-converged infrastructure market.

On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The public cloud is the low cost solution among the other two cloud platforms. Hence, major companies are adopting public cloud supporting hyper converged platform for data management and protection. In addition, the enhanced security in public cloud due to stiff competition between service providers is further accelerating the growth of hyper converged infrastructure market.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, IT & telecom, government, healthcare & life science, retail, power & energy, manufacturing, oil& gas, mining, education, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment and others. The rising globalization of banking sector in international market requires hyper converged infrastructure for centralization purpose. The urge to provide e-service, e-banking and other generates the immense need of strong IT infrastructure for data management and protection which is raising the demand of hyper converged infrastructure solution.

Get Sample Copy with Impact of COVID19: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-hyper-converged-infrastructure-market

Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Country Level Analysis

Hyper-converged infrastructure market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, by component, organization size, application, deployment model, and vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the hyper-converged infrastructure market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, , China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East & Africa in Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Country Level Analysis, By Component

North America dominates the hyper-converged infrastructure market as the U.S. is the leader in hyper-converged infrastructure manufacturing and major leaders are generating revenue from the U.S. due to high investment and demand for advanced IT infrastructure solutions in the U.S.

For instance,

In April 2019, NEC Corporation and Scale Computing formed partnership to deliver first hyper converged infrastructure designed for SMBs operating in the U.S. and Europe market. The companies are targeting the small and medium sized organisation segment to increase their presence in the U.S. and European regions.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

High Demand of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure in Developed Nation

Hyper-converged infrastructure market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in hyper-converged infrastructure industry with hyper-converged infrastructure sales, components sales, impact of technological development in hyper-converged infrastructure and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the hyper-converged infrastructure market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Request for TOC with Impact of COVID19: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-hyper-converged-infrastructure-market

Competitive Landscape and Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Share Analysis

Hyper-converged infrastructure market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to hyper-converged infrastructure market.

The major players covered in the report are Hitachi Vantara Corporation, HyperGrid, NetApp, Riverbed Technology, Huayun Data Co., Ltd., SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC., NEC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nutanix, StarWind Software Inc., Pivot3, Diamanti, Inc., Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., FUJITSU, DataCore Software, Cisco, IBM Corporation, Scale Computing, StorMagic, HiveIO Inc and other domestic and global players. Hyper-converged infrastructure market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments, partnership are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are accelerating the global hyper-converged infrastructure market.

For instance,

In December 2019, Nutanix formed the partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to develop new integrated hyper-converged infrastructure appliance. The companies are targeting the customers who require low cost solutions for which they are introducing integrated hybrid cloud-as-a-Service (aaS) solution. Through this, both the companies are increasing their presence in hybrid cloud platform.

In October 2019, Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduced new development in their SimpliVity hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) equipment. The solution is now equipped with InfoSight software in SimpliVity platform to enhance the analytics and other features of data management. This new development in products enhanced the solution for customers which helped company to increase their customer base for SimpliVity hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) equipment.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for hyper-converged infrastructure with new product launch.

Customization Available : Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-hyper-converged-infrastructure-market

Table of Content

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL HYPER-CONVERGED INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5 LIMITATIONS

1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL

2.5 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.6 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

2.7 MULTIVARIATE MODELING

2.8 PRODUCT TIMELINE CURVE

2.9 APPLICATION GRID

2.1 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.11 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

4.1 HYPERCONVERGENCE VS CLOUD SERVICE

4.2 HYPER-CONVERGED SOLUTIONS COMPARISION

5 MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 DRIVERS

5.1.1 INCREASED FOCUS TOWARDS COST SAVING SOLUTIONS

5.1.2 RISING NEED OF DISASTER RECOVERY AND DATA PROTECTION SOLUTIONS

5.1.3 INCREASED DEMAND TO IMPROVE I.T. OPERATIONS AND EFFICIENCY

5.1.4 MAJOR ADOPTION OF CLOUD COMPUTING

5.1.5 RAPIDLY INCREASING DIGITIZATION ACROSS DEVELOPED MARKETS

5.2 RESTRAINTS

5.2.1 THREAT OF NEW SUBSTITUTE OR SOLUTIONS

5.2.2 LIMITATION WITH HYPERVISORS

5.3 OPPORTUNITIES

5.3.1 RAPID DEVELOPMENT OF TECHNOLOGY, AI INTEGRATION

5.3.2 INCREASING NUMBER OF DATACENTERS

5.3.3 ADOPTION OF HYBRID CLOUD PLATFOMS

5.4 CHALLENGE

5.4.1 VENDOR LOCK-IN FOR HCI

6 GLOBAL HYPER-CONVERGED INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 HARDWARE

6.2.1 AN X86 HARDWARE

6.2.2 NETWORK SWITCHES

6.2.3 STORAGE DEVICES

6.3 SOFTWARE

7 GLOBAL HYPER-CONVERGED INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 LARGE ENTERPRISES

7.3 SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED ENTERPEISES

8 GLOBAL HYPER-CONVERGED INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 VIRTUALIZING CRITICAL APPLICATIONS

8.3 DATA CENTER CONSOLIDATION

8.4 DATA PROTECTION

8.5 CLOUD COMPUTING

8.6 VIRTUAL DESKTOP INFRASTRUCTURE (VDI)

8.7 REMOTE OFFICE BRANCH OFFICE (ROBO)

8.8 OTHERS

8.8.1 DISASTER RECOVERY

8.8.2 RECOVERY

8.8.3 BACKUP

9 GLOBAL HYPER-CONVERGED INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

9.1 OVERVIEW

9.2 PUBLIC CLOUD

9.3 PRIVATE CLOUD

9.4 HYBRID CLOUD

10 GLOBAL HYPER-CONVERGED INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY VERTICAL

10.1 OVERVIEW

10.2 BANKING, FINANCIAL SERVICES, AND INSURANCE

10.2.1 HARDWARE

10.2.2 SOFTWARE

10.3 IT & TELECOM

10.3.1 HARDWARE

10.3.2 SOFTWARE

10.4 GOVERNMENT

10.4.1 HARDWARE

10.4.2 SOFTWARE

10.5 HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCE

10.5.1 HARDWARE

10.5.2 SOFTWARE

10.6 RETAIL

10.6.1 HARDWARE

10.6.2 SOFTWARE

10.7 POWER AND ENERGY

10.7.1 HARDWARE

10.7.2 SOFTWARE

10.8 MANUFACTURING

10.8.1 HARDWARE

10.8.2 SOFTWARE

10.9 OIL AND GAS

10.9.1 HARDWARE

10.9.2 SOFTWARE

10.1 MINING

10.10.1 HARDWARE

10.10.2 SOFTWARE

10.11 EDUCATION

10.11.1 HARDWARE

10.11.2 SOFTWARE

10.12 TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS

10.12.1 HARDWARE

10.12.2 SOFTWARE

10.13 MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT

10.13.1 HARDWARE

10.13.2 SOFTWARE

10.14 OTHERS

11 GLOBAL HYPER-CONVERGED INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

11.1 OVERVIEW

11.2 NORTH AMERICA

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 CANADA

11.2.3 MEXICO

11.3 ASIA-PACIFIC

11.3.1 CHINA

11.3.2 JAPAN

11.3.3 AUSTRALIA

11.3.4 SINGAPORE

11.3.5 INDIA

11.3.6 INDONESIA

11.3.7 MALAYSIA

11.3.8 PHILIPPINES

11.3.9 THAILAND

11.3.10 SOUTH KOREA

11.3.11 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

11.4 EUROPE

11.4.1 U.K.

11.4.2 GERMANY

11.4.3 FRANCE

11.4.4 NETHERLANDS

11.4.5 SWITZERLAND

11.4.6 ITALY

11.4.7 SPAIN

11.4.8 BELGIUM

11.4.9 RUSSIA

11.4.10 TURKEY

11.4.11 REST OF EUROPE

11.5 SOUTH AMERICA

11.5.1 BRAZIL

11.5.2 ARGENTINA

11.5.3 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA

11.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

11.6.1 SOUTH AFRICA

11.6.2 SAUDI ARABIA

11.6.3 U.A.E.

11.6.4 ISRAEL

11.6.5 EGYPT

11.6.6 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

12 GLOBAL HYPER-CONVERGED INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

12.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL

12.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA

12.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC

12.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE

13 SWOT & DBMR ANALYSIS

13.1 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

14 COMPANY PROFILE

14.1 DELL INC.

14.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.1.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.1.3 COMPANY SHARE ANYALYSIS

14.1.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.1.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.2 CISCO

14.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.2.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.2.3 COMPANY SHARE ANYALYSIS

14.2.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.2.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.3 NEC CORPORATION

14.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.3.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.3.3 COMPAMY SHARE ANYALYSIS

14.3.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.3.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

14.4 FUJITSU

14.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.4.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.4.3 COMPANY SHARE ANYALYSIS

14.4.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.4.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.5 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP

14.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.5.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.5.3 COMPANY SHARE ANYALYSIS

14.5.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.5.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.6 DATACORE SOFTWARE

14.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.6.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.6.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.7 DIAMANTI, INC.

14.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.7.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.7.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.8 HITACHI VANTARA CORPORATION (SUBSIDIARY OF HITACHI, LTD.)

14.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.8.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.8.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.9 HIVEIO INC

14.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.9.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.9.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.1 HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

14.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.10.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.10.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.10.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.11 HUAYUN DATA CO., LTD

14.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.11.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.11.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.12 HYPERGRID

14.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.12.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.12.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.13 IBM CORPORATION

14.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.13.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.13.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.13.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.14 NETAPP

14.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.14.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.14.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.14.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.15 NUTANIX

14.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.15.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.15.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.15.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.16 PIVOT3

14.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.16.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.16.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.17 RIVERBED TECHNOLOGY

14.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.17.2 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO

14.17.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

14.18 SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

14.18.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.18.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.18.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.19 SCALE COMPUTING

14.19.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.19.2 PRODUCT AND SOLUTION PORTFOLIO

14.19.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.2 STARWIND SOFTWARE INC.

14.20.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.20.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.20.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.21 STORMAGIC

14.21.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

14.21.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.21.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15 CONCLUSION

16 QUESTIONNAIRE

17 RELATED REPORTS

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-hyper-converged-infrastructure-market

Any Questions/Queries or Need Help or Want to Purchase this Report? Speak with Our Analyst: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-hyper-converged-infrastructure-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]