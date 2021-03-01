Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2021 : Recent Trends, Top Performing Regions, Growth Forecast with Key Vendors Data 2026||Players-Nestlé, DANONE, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook, Moog Inc., CONMED Corporation., Boston Scientific Corporation

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.50 billion to an estimated value of USD 4.06 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing premature births.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global enteral feeding devices market are Fresenius Kabi AG, Halyard Health, Medtronic, Nestlé, DANONE, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook, Moog Inc., CONMED Corporation., Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, Abbott., Vygon SA, Applied Medical Technology, Inc, Amsino International, Inc., CAIR LGL, The Trendlines Group, Biometrix, Thomas Magnete GmbH, Vesco Medical LLC, Intervene Group Limited, TECHNOPATH.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, Vygon announced the launch of their enteral feeding pump easymoov6 which is equipped with a digital interface so that pump can support the management of eternal feeding in hospital as well as home. It will also help the medical team to monitor the and to control the flow rate and the amount of food delivered and will solve patient weight stability problem.

In March 2017, Medela LLC has received approval from S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their ENFit Low Dose Tip enteral syringes which will be used to deliver accurate doses and will reduce the risk of misconnections. This system will include syringes, syringe pumps, warmers, feeding tubes, and extension sets. The main is to prevent unwanted liquid transfer and to improve the small- volume eternal drug delivery.

Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population is driving market.

Increasing incidences of chronic diseases is driving the market

Market Restraints

Risks associated with enteral feeding are the factor hampers the market.

Lack of skilled professionals to use feeding devices is restraining the market.

Segmentation: Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market

By Type Enteral Feeding Pumps Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes Administration Sets Enteral Feeding Tubes Enterostomy Feeding Tubes Standard Tubes Standard Jejunostomy Tubes Standard Gastrostomy Tubes Standard Gastrojejunostomy Tubes Low-Profile Tubes Low-Profile Gastrostomy Tubes Low-Profile Jejunostomy Tubes Low-Profile Gastrojejunostomy Tubes Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes Nasogastric Feeding Tubes Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes Oroenteric Feeding Tubes Enteral Syringes Consumables Giving Set Gastrostomy Tube Nasogastric Tub Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Device By Age Group Adults Pediatrics) By Applications Oncology Gastroenterology Neurological Disorders Diabetes Hypermetabolism Other Applications By End- User Hospitals Home Care Settings Ambulatory Care Settings By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Fetal and Enteral Feeding Devices market Company profiling with comprehensive approaches and methodologies, financials, and latest technological developments To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the Fetal and Enteral Feeding Devices market growth

